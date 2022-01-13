5 things to watch out for in the Premier League this weekend

If you are left counting days for yet another Premier League matchday to get underway then it is not your fault. December always brings the fans relentless and fast paced action from the English top-flight and fans are always left begging for more.

The manner in which the first weekend of 2022 began was ecstatic. Thrilling encounters, controversial decisions, high quality football and intense passion, it was a great trailer for what's to come.

The focus then shifted to the third Round of FA Cup, which did not disappoint one bit. We've seen games with one-way traffic in them, some narrow margins to victory and a few giant killings. There's more action waiting in mid-week, with EFL Cup semi-finals also taking place.

This Premier League weekend promises high octane drama and action

But then we turn our eyes to the English top-flight at the weekend, where a lot of crunch ties await us. It could be a very crucial matchday for how the title race shapes here onwards or if we will even have a title race after this. The fourth place is being contested with its own drama and this weekend will clear the picture in that regard too. Or will it?

Without sending more ambiguity your way, here are five things to watch out for in the Premier League this weekend.

#1 Chelsea better stop Manchester City this weekend before the title race is beyond saving

One look at the Premier League table and it would be human of you to put your bets on Manchester City to conquer the title. Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed Chelsea and 11 clear of Liverpool in third place. The Blues will try their best to stop the Etihad side and this heavyweight clash will be the highlight of the weekend.

City have won their last 11 games in the Premier League and were arguably only given a tough time by Arsenal. Tuchel would look to that game and study the blueprint of how the Gunners were able to frustrate the reigning champions.

Chelsea comfortably defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 over two legs in the EFL Cup semi-finals and that confidence will surely help their cause.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Just 350 days after his first game in charge of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager in the club's history to guide the Blues to the final of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League/European Cup. Imposing. 1 - Just 350 days after his first game in charge of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager in the club's history to guide the Blues to the final of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League/European Cup. Imposing. https://t.co/STkUKoMffl

Earlier this season, Guardiola's side visited Stamford Bridge and displayed a dominant performance that was not justified by their 1-0 victory. This will only be the fourth time in the 21st century that City will secure a Premier League double over Chelsea.

It would be a great achievement to mark the 50th clash between these sides in the English top-flight. Tuchel will be wary of their current form in the league, having managed to win only one game from the last five. Chelsea must prevail at all costs or their title ambitions will remain far from reality.

#2 A spicy north London derby awaits as Arsenal and Spurs look to gain ground for the fourth spot

It is difficult to take sides when one is faced with the question of who has improved the most in the past six months, Tottenham or Arsenal. However, the fact that both teams have really taken progressive steps in the Premier League cannot be denied. So much so that many believe they both have a fair shot at making the top-four.

Arsenal currently sit in fifth position with 35 points. Spurs are sixth 33 points and have two games in hand over the Gunners.

The Gunners have continued to rely on their young crop of players who have answered the manager's call on most occasions. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte's arrival has stabilized the Spurs defense, although not completely, but significantly. The Italian is unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures and is enjoying the best start a Spurs manager has had.

Arsenal have had their fair share of problems away from home and in the FA Cup Round 3, they continued to struggle. Along with Newcastle, the Gunners were the other giants who were slaughtered by a League One side, Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal have not managed to beat Spurs in the Premier League in their last seven away games and they will be made to work hard. Conte will be without Heung-Min Son for this all-important derby as he is nursing a hamstring injury. Arteta could miss the likes of Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe.

This will be an action-packed game with a big result that impacts the top-four significantly.

