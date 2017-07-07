5 things you probably didn't know about Liverpool's no. 1 target Naby Keita

Naby Keita has made headlines following an impressive debut campaign with RB Leipzig which has attracted the interest of Liverpool.

Naby Keita is linked with a big money move to Liverpool

Since Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager, the club has shown a lot of promising signs. Two cup finals in Klopp’s debut season was followed up with Champions League qualification in his first full season.

Qualifying for the Champions League meant that there were surely going to be some high-profile arrivals this summer with Mohamed Salah being the first of them. However, Liverpool are sure to break their transfer record once again this season with a well-documented interest in Virgil van Dijk and most importantly, Naby Keita.

Keita is an energetic midfielder who works equally hard at both ends of the pitch and his numbers reflect that. His agility and hardworking nature automatically makes him a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system and possibly threatens the place of Giorginio Wijnaldum, if he arrives.

The 22-year-old Guinean International has risen to prominence in the last year following a brilliant debut season with RB Leipzig. Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about the £70m rated man.

#1 Voted into Bundesliga team of season 2016/17 with second highest number of votes

The EA Sports FIFA Bundesliga TOTS featuring Naby Keita (rated 92)

During the course of Leipzig’s impressive 2016/17 season where they finished second, a lot of the limelight was on the likes of Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg. However, as the season progressed, Naby Keita gained more admirers and eventually won his place in the official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Keita was named in the team of the season by 70% of the voters (499,731 votes) which was only bettered by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich who was chosen by 75% of the voters.

This is simply remarkable because, Thiago Alcantara, who arguably enjoyed the best season of his career, only got 59% votes.

Keita was one of the best players in the league last season and hence, it comes as no surprise that Leipzig want to keep hold of their star with their debut season in Champions League coming up.