5 signings that would win Liverpool the EPL title

Liverpool have already signed Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke but they will need a few more additions to win the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp has been highly influential in convincing players to join his cause

Being a Liverpool fan is hard and especially in the recent past. The heartbreak of 2013/14 season, the defeats in the League Cup & Europa League final in 2015/16 and the embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Stoke City under Brendan Rodgers in Steven Gerrard's last Premier League game are enough to put my point across.

The optimism surrounding Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title had gone down a notch in recent years and rightly so as the Reds couldn't manage to finish in the Champions League spot in 6 out of the last 8 seasons!

However, with the arrival of a certain German manager by the name of Jurgen Klopp, the optimism and the famous Anfield atmosphere is returning to its very best.

Last season, despite a slump in form in the early parts of 2017, Liverpool finished 4th with 76 points and the best record against the top 6 with 20 points out of the possible 30 while also remaining undefeated (5 wins & 5 draws).

Based on the evidence so far, there are reasons to rejoice for the Liverpool fans and a genuine Premier League title race could be on the cards this time. But for that, the Reds need to add depth with quality.

That process has already started with Mohamed Salah joining from Roma for £36.9m. The addition of the following five players can surely help Liverpool's quest to end their hunt for the ever-elusive Premier League title.

#1 Jonas Hector

Hector is Germany’s first choice left-back

The left-back position has been one of major concern for Liverpool for years. John Arne Riise is arguably the last player to have made a significant impact in that position for Liverpool for a prolonged period. After his departure in 2008, the likes of Fabio Aurelio, Jose Enrique and most recently Alberto Moreno have come in and shown flashes of brilliance but failed to cement their spots due to varied reasons.

James Milner was a more than able left-back last season despite operating in an unfamiliar role. However, his need to cut back to his right foot often slowed down the game and he couldn't provide the necessary width Liverpool needed to stretch the play and make space when opposition teams defended deep.

Plus the fact that he is not a fullback by trade cannot be ignored as he has been exposed by quality wingers.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Liverpool need an improvement over Milner and preferably someone with experience while commanding a reasonable fee. There are very few top left backs available these days but Jonas Hector of FC Koln can be a very good solution for the Reds.

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience playing in the Bundesliga and is also Germany's first choice left back, having made 33 appearances since his debut in 2014. He was also part of the German squad that won the Confederations Cup 2017.

The Reds are also linked with Benjamin Mendy of AS Monaco and Andrew Robertson of Hull City. The former will command a huge fee which Liverpool may be reluctant to pay as they need to invest heavily in other areas and the latter is 23-years-old with just a year's experience in the Premier League.

From where I see it, Hector looks like the perfect solution and his current market value is a nominal £17m