5 Best Arsenal performances against Italian sides in Europe

Aaron CR FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 109 // 13 Apr 2019, 08:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

Arsenal hosted Napoli in Thursday night's highly anticipated Europa League quarter-final, a tie that could define Unai Emery's maiden season in England's capital.

The Gunners produced a magnificent performance, particularly in the first half, coming out of the first leg with an emphatic 2-0 victory.

The home side came out the blocks firing on all cylinders in the early exchanges with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both pressing from the front with intent.

Their early dominance was rewarded in the 14th minute as Aaron Ramsey finished exquisitely after a beautiful Arsenal move down the right flank.

Lucas Torreira then doubled their lead just 10 minutes later. The dexterous Uruguayan won the ball on the halfway line, turned magnificently on the edge of the box before firing a shot off Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly which found its way into the back of the net.

The North London side should have added to their early double as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw three shots saved from Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret. Alexandre Lacazette then was played in by Aubameyang but his lackluster swing at the ball resulted in a Napoli throw in.

Ramsey celebrates after breaking the dead

Napoli could and probably should have pulled a goal back against the run of play after Lorenzo Insigne fired high and wide just before the interval.

The second half was a much quieter 45 minutes as Arsenal looked to hold onto their two-goal lead. However, it was Ramsey again who had a gilt-edged opportunity in the dying embers of the game.

Advertisement

The Welshman couldn't hit the target after a neat cutback from substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Napoli lacked any real intensity but managed to muster a golden chance through Piotr Zielinski but the Polish midfielder blazed over from 10 yards.

The result leaves Arsenal in good stead going into next week's clash in Naples but will the Gunners rue their missed chances given their horrid form away from the Emirates?

Ahead of next week's clash here are five of Arsenal's best performances against Italian teams in Europe.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement