There is no denying that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

Having hailed from a poor background, Ronaldo's rise has been phenomenal to observe. Despite all the money and fame, the Portugal international is well-renowned for his grounded nature and constantly makes the news for his charitable acts.

The forward has enjoyed successful stints at top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and has used his star status to positively impact people's lives.

5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved that he has a big heart

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo's search for the woman who gave him free burgers as a child

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful footballers in the world

In a famous interview with TV personality Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he would like to find the woman who gave him free burgers as a child.

The 36-year old recounted a story from his childhood, when he and his friends would go to a McDonald's near the Sporting CP ground. There, they would be given free burgers by three women who worked there.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was a youngster, he would beg for burgers from McDonald's because he was hungry. 🍔



He's now become the first billionaire footballer and the third sportsman to achieve it. 🙌 https://t.co/QZtQ3Cr6DD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 5, 2020

Advertisement

Ronaldo also stated that he would like to take the women out to dinner some time, either in Turin or in Lisbon. A few women have come forward since Ronaldo's interview aired, but apparently none of them match the superstar footballer's description.

#4 When Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his teammates personalised watches after winning La Decima

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times

When Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League in 2014, it was a monumental occasion for the club.

Los Blancos became the first club to win 10 Champions League titles, with this feat coming 12 years after their ninth one. Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in their success that season, scoring 17 goals in the Champions League alone.

Camino de Almería con este detallazo de @Cristiano con la plantilla con motivo de #LaDécima #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/xFTuBaocnh — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) December 12, 2014

Advertisement

Such was his joy after winning La Decima that Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his teammates watches, each worth €8,200. Inscribed in each watch were the player's names, 'La Decima' and 'CR7'. Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to win three more Champions League titles with Real Madrid, and it would indeed be fascinating to know what the gifts were then.

Also Read: 5 things Cristiano Ronaldo needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

1 / 2 NEXT