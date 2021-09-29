5 times Cristiano Ronaldo took matters into his own hands

Cristiano Ronaldo's reputation as one of the greatest individual performers in the history of the game is simply non-debatable. The Portuguese is by far the best option to summon when you need one man to stage an incredible show and decide the fate of a big game all on his own.

The last few years have seen the five-time Ballon d'Or winner take on some of the best teams in Europe and make them look average with his decisive displays in front of goal. Tearing defenses apart, making goalkeepers look helpless and scoring memorable goals, CR7 never fails to demonstrate his individual brilliance in the biggest games.

Whether with club or country, you'll definitely find a lot of such instances in the career of the Portuguese. That said, let's look at five times Cristiano Ronaldo took matters into his own hands over the last few years.

#5 Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg (Champions League, 2016)

The attacker led Real Madrid to an unlikely triumph over the Bundesliga outfit

Real Madrid found themselves in need of a miraculous turnaround after falling to a shocking 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their 2015-2016 Champions quarter-final tie with Wolfsburg.

Los Blancos placed their faith in Cristiano Ronaldo when they hosted the German outfit at the Santiago Bernabeu for the return fixture on April 16, 2016. Their faith was well rewarded as the Portuguese stepped up to produce an outstanding performance to secure their passage into the next round.

It took the five-time Ballon d'Or winner just 17 minutes to cancel out the two goals Real Madrid conceded in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal of the night with a fantastic free kick that earned the Spanish giants an impressive 3-0 triumph on home turf.

#4 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, 2013)

Cristiano Ronaldo put up a scintillating display at Camp Nou

Real Madrid and Barcelona played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their 2012-2013 Copa del Rey semi-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. That set up a massive clash between the bitter rivals in the return fixture at Camp Nou on February 26, 2013.

The game began with great intensity as Barcelona tried to create havoc by launching a string of attacking moves. However, it didn't take long before Cristiano Ronaldo made his impact felt, winning a penalty kick in the 12th minute following some brilliant stepovers in the opposition box.

The Portuguese calmly converted from the spot to give Los Blancos a much-needed lead. CR7 struck again from close range early into the second half, with Raphael Varane scoring Real Madrid's third goal before Jordi Alba bagged a consolation for the hosts in the 87th minute.

