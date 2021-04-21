Ed Woodward has finally resigned as the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United in the wake of the European Super League fiasco and will leave the role at the end of the year and it's safe to say that it has been a long time coming.

The relationship between Ed Woodward and Manchester United fans has been fractured for a long time. Woodward was often viewed as the Glazers' executive lackey, whose main job was to make sure the profit sheet looked pleasing at the end of the financial year.

Woodward has come under fire numerous times for his decisions and fans have always asked for him to be removed from the position from where he was making football decisions. There have been multiple run-ins between Woodward and the Manchester United fans with the latter even attacking his house with flares once.

It's safe to say that Manchester United fans have finally got their wish, with Ed Woodward stepping down from his role at the helm. Without further ado, let's take a look at five times Ed Woodward proved he's not a good fit for Manchester United.

5 times Ed Woodward proved he is not a good fit for Manchester United

#5 Ed Woodward hired David Moyes to replace Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Most Manchester United fans will agree that hiring David Moyes to replace Sir Alex Ferguson had a lot to do with the club plunging into a slump and enduring years of irrelevance.

Advertisement

If Manchester United had got the right manager to come in, things could have worked out a lot better as the Red Devils had just won the Premier League title with a 11 point lead. David Moyes came to Manchester United with his own coaching staff and removed everyone who worked with Fergie.

It has been suggested from several quarters that his coaching techniques and methods did not suit a club of Manchester United's stature. Moyes also couldn't attract any big names and Marouane Fellaini was the Red Devils' marquee signing of the summer right after they had won the league.

Sir Alex Ferguson also revealed in his book that David Moyes was Manchester United's 'sixth-choice' to replace him and he only got the job because all the other candidates were unavailable.

72 - David Moyes left Everton to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd; under the new management of Roberto Martinez, the Toffees finished fifth in 2013-14 with 72 points, their highest tally since they won the top-flight title in 1986-87 (86). Change. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/Yu28aQynxZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2020

#4 Selling Memphis Depay and Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United v Norwich City - Capital One Cup Fourth Round

Advertisement

Manchester United made a lot of terrible decisions in the transfer market under Ed Woodward. One pattern that they seemed to frequent is of jumping the gun when it comes to making decisions in the transfer market.

Manchester United have had a severe shortage of wingers over the past decade. But it's interesting to note that they once had Memphis Depay and Wilfried Zaha on their payroll. They pulled the plug on both Depay and Zaha way too quickly and did not even make much money from their sales.

The Dutchman was sold to Lyon for a fee of £16 million rising to £21.7 million with add-ons. Zaha was also sold to Crystal Palace for a negligible amount of money. But over the next few years, both players proved they had the goods to have gone on to become mainstays at Manchester United.

Memphis depay manchester united 😔 where did it all go wrong 💔 pic.twitter.com/z5nfzlnFPB — mohamed 🍥 (@Mohamed_therad) February 11, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT