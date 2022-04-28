5 times Premier League teams scored at least 100 goals in a season

Scoring goals in the Premier League can be very complicated at times. One might think that since the EPL promotes attacking football, it should be easy to score goals. But the truth is that because of the high competitive spirit among the clubs, it can be very difficult to score goals easily.

It took 17 years since the EPL's inaugural season for a club to break the jinx of not scoring 100 or more goals. Based on that, we will be taking a look at five times that EPL teams have scored, at least, 100 goals in a season.

#5 Liverpool - 101 Premier League goals (2013-14)

Liverpool broke the 100-goal mark in the 2013-14 season

Liverpool's 2013-14 season was quite a bittersweet experience for them as they were on the verge of winning their maiden EPL title. That was until the popular Gerrard slip that led to Demba Ba's goal for Chelsea. It saw the Reds relinquishing their lead against Manchester City on matchday 36, two match days before the season concluded.

Liverpool took consolation in scoring at least 100 goals for the first time ever in an EPL season. The goals were headlined by Luis Suarez (31) and Daniel Sturridge (21) who played pivotal roles in the success of the club. Suarez finished as the Golden Boot winner by the end of the season.

Liverpool's biggest win of the season came against Cardiff City in a nine-goal (3-6) away victory.

#4 Manchester City – 102 Premier League goals (2013-14)

Manchester City managed 102 goals in the 2013-14 EPL

Manchester City broke the century-mark for the first time in the 2013-14 season, just like Liverpool. But the only difference is that Manchester City won their second EPL title under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini.

Yaha Toure, Sergio Aguero, and Edin Dzeko were a major force, scoring 20, 16, and 15 goals respectively. It was the first time an EPL team had three of its players scoring at least 15 goals each. Yaha Toure ended up as the Manchester City Player of the Year.

City's biggest win of the season came against Norwich in a 7-0 triumph. They won 17 out of their 19 home matches and finished with 86 points.

#3 Manchester City – 102 Premier League goals (2019-20)

Manchester City were on fire in the 2019-20 season

Defending champions Manchester City tied their number of goals from six years ago in the 2019-20 season. But this time around, the reverse was the case as they finished second behind Liverpool, who won their historic maiden title.

Raheem Sterling was City's top scorer in all competitions (31) including the EPL, where he netted 20 goals. Sterling did score two EPL hat-tricks against West Ham United and Brighton in identical 5-0 away scorelines.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus scored 16 and 14 goals respectively. City's biggest win of the season came against Watford in an 8-0 home victory.

#2 Chelsea – 103 Premier League goals (2009-10)

Chelsea became the first side to score 100 goals in a season in EPL

Chelsea have the honor of being the first EPL team to score at least 100 goals in a season. Chelsea's record of the most goals scored in the EPL lasted for nine years before it was obliterated.

Harry @HarryCFC170



103 goals in 09/10, including an 8-0 win vs Wigan on the final day of the season. Only Man City in 2017/18 (106 goals) have scored more.



Dominant When people talk about great attacking Premier League sides, Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea is up there with the very best.103 goals in 09/10, including an 8-0 win vs Wigan on the final day of the season. Only Man City in 2017/18 (106 goals) have scored more.Dominant When people talk about great attacking Premier League sides, Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea is up there with the very best.103 goals in 09/10, including an 8-0 win vs Wigan on the final day of the season. Only Man City in 2017/18 (106 goals) have scored more. Dominant 🔵 https://t.co/NAE7Q6n8sD

Dider Drogba led the pack of goalscorers both in his club and the league in general, scoring 29 goals, which earned him his second and last Golden Boot. Frank Lampard was the other with at least 20 goals, netting 22.

Chelsea's biggest win came in their last game of the season, where they trashed Wigan Athletic 8-0. They also scored seven goals against Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Stoke City. Chelsea won the EPL title by narrowly edging Manchester United by just a point.

#1 Manchester City – 106 Premier League goals (2018-19)

Manchester City were the leading goal-scorers in the 2018-19 season

Manchester City came up with a historic performance in the 2018-19 season that saw them shattering records. Manchester City demolished Chelsea's long-lasting record for the most goals scored in the Premier League.

As if that wasn't enough, City became the first team to win the domestic treble, which includes the EPL, FA Cup, and EFL Cup. They also won the Community Shield.

City's Premier League win didn't come easy at all as they were chased closely by Liverpool. Both teams exchanged their lead 32 times. City finished with 98 points compared to Liverpool's 97.

Sergio Aguero was City's top scorer with 21 EPL goals, followed by Raheem Sterling, who garnered 17. City's biggest win came against Chelsea in a 6-0 home victory.

