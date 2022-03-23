5 top clubs that could make managerial changes this summer

The 2021-22 season has delivered diverse experiences to top clubs across Europe's elite leagues. Despite the expectations, hype, investments and objectives heading into the campaign, some of these outfits ended up disappointing with their on-field exploits.

There are still a couple of months left before the season concludes. However, some top clubs are already out of the race to add any silverware to their collections. Some are still struggling to secure their participation in the UEFA Champions League ahead of next season, while others simply have nothing to fight for.

As we approach the final stretch of the campaign, it's natural that these outfits will be thinking of key decisions to make before the next term. Those who are pleased with their performances during the season will be thinking of ways to further strengthen their teams.

Those who were disappointed, however, will have their minds on making major changes to their side. That will certainly lead to a couple of managers losing their jobs and others picking them up.

That said, let's take a look at five top clubs that could make managerial changes this summer.

#5 Ajax

The Dutchman is on the radar of multiple big clubs across Europe

On a sincere note, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag hasn't had a bad outing this season. However, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say the Dutchman and his team could've done better. They currently lead the Eredivisie title race with 66 points, but it's just a narrow lead as PSV closely follow with 64 points.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @_scottsaunders, @GraemeBailey] Erik ten Hag is interested in the Manchester United project and is ready to leave Ajax this summer - his intermediaries have made sure United are aware of this. #MUFC Erik ten Hag is interested in the Manchester United project and is ready to leave Ajax this summer - his intermediaries have made sure United are aware of this. #MUFC [@_scottsaunders, @GraemeBailey]

The Dutch side have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 after losing to Benfica 3-2 on aggregate. According to The Metro, this could be Ten Hag's last season at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The tactician is a top target for multiple big clubs across Europe, with Manchester United taking the front seat. It remains to be seen where he'll be next season.

#4 Juventus

The Italian's job isn't safe amid the Bianconeri's poor run of form

Massimiliano Allegri was reappointed as Juventus manager last summer with the objective of getting the club back on track. They finished fourth last season, failing to win the Serie A title after nine long years.

However, considering how the team has fared ever since, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say the tactician hasn't delivered in line with expectations.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin to knock them OUT of the Champions League Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 in Turin to knock them OUT of the Champions League 😳 https://t.co/Xk7tIEsuIt

The Bianconeri were eliminated from the Champions League by Villareal last week. Their Serie A outing hasn't come out any better either. The Old Lady are already out of the title race and currently fighting for a top-four finish in the table. If things continue this way, a managerial switch in Turin can't be ruled out.

#3 Real Madrid

Things have changed quickly for Ancelotti following Real Madrid's El Clasico humiliation last weekend

The Spanish giants entered the season on a brilliant note, putting up impressive performances in both La Liga and the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti received a lot of praise after his side slew Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL Round of 16 earlier this month.

However, Los Blancos were humiliated 4-0 by Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, the atmosphere surrounding Ancelotti has quickly changed. As it stands, there are feelings of distraughtness gradually coming up at the club.

Ancelotti will need to do all he can to ensure Real Madrid do not suffer a late capitulation this term. Otherwise, his job will be under huge threat ahead of the upcoming campaign.

#2 Manchester United

The Red Devils will end the season on a trophyless note once again

Manchester United appear to be going deeper in crisis. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's return hasn't been enough to paper the cracks at Old Trafford this season. The Red Devils have failed to impress with their exploits on the pitch.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man Utd after appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager Man Utd after appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager https://t.co/KwTCVUq03Z

As it stands, United will end their fifth campaign without any silverware. They're already out of the Premier League title race and have also been eliminated from all cup competitions.

Rangnick was signed as interim manager in November 2021 after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As per his contract, the German is set to take a consultancy role at Old Trafford after the season. However, according to The Sun, the club were considering offering him a permanent managerial role next season as well.

However, his chances of being appointed as a permanent manager at the end of his interim spell are almost non-existent after recent results. He will most likely make way for another tactician to take over the reigns in the summer.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisians will most likely discard Mauricio Pochettino in the summer

Seeing PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table seems to be nothing but a mere illusion. The reality is that the Parisians are enduring an underwhelming outing under the watch of Mauricio Pochettino. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say this is one of their most disappointing seasons ever as per fans and pundits alike.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3wrZ924 Paris Saint-Germain would have to pay around €20 million in compensation if Mauricio Pochettino and his staff were sacked. (L'Éq) Paris Saint-Germain would have to pay around €20 million in compensation if Mauricio Pochettino and his staff were sacked. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3wrZ924

The French giants were expected to make a statement in Europe after the summer transfer window they had. They signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos last summer. However, they ended up getting humiliated once again by Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

They were also knocked out of the French Cup after falling to Nice in the tournament in February. PSG are known for exercising very little patience when it comes to getting rid of coaches. Everything indicates there'll be a managerial change at the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh