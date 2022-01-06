5 top players who won't be going to AFCON 2021

Like the Euros or the Copa America, the African Cup of Nations or AFCON is a similarly prestigious tournament that takes place in Africa.

However, one thing that separates this tournament from others of its kind is the timing. AFCON takes place in January-February instead of the usual off-season timing of June-July. The reason for this is the fact that a lot of places in Africa have treacherous weather conditions in those months, making a big tournament like this difficult.

This creates another problem as clubs are often hesitant or unhappy to leave their players during an important part of their season.

So here are five top players who won't be heading to the AFCON this time for various reasons.

#5 Seko Fofana

The Lens and Ivory Coast midfielder has arguably been the best player in Ligue 1 this season, but he will not be going to the AFCON to play for his country this month. The exact reason for this isn't known. Some say he has taken some time off international duty while others suggest he wasn't picked. The former reason would make a lot more sense though, given his form.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Just to let you know, Seko Fofana is now my favourite player in Europe. Just to let you know, Seko Fofana is now my favourite player in Europe. https://t.co/QnbVCkdF81

Fofana is incredibly industrious and leaves a mark on the pitch every time with his ball carrying and presence in both boxes. Newcastle seem to want him in this transfer window. In the end, whatever the reason, his absence would rob the world of a chance to see a wonderful midfield of him, Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare in action.

#4 Emmanuel Dennis

Brentford v Watford - Premier League

Out of all the players on this list, Emmanuel Dennis' reason for missing the AFCON is the weirdest. According to his club Watford, Nigeria didn't send a request to release Dennis within the deadline and hence the club won't be releasing him. While it is a huge blow for Nigeria, Watford will be very happy with the series of events as Dennis is quite clearly their most important player.

GOAL @goal Emmanuel Dennis will NOT be at the Africa Cup of Nations after Watford were accused of 'baring fangs' by the Nigerian Football Federation Emmanuel Dennis will NOT be at the Africa Cup of Nations after Watford were accused of 'baring fangs' by the Nigerian Football Federation 🇳🇬 https://t.co/ERoYbLuayu

The former Club Brugge man has 8 goals and 5 assists already, putting him only behind Mohammed Salah for goal contributions in the league. Another interesting thing about the conflict between club and country here is the fact that Watford let fellow Nigerian William Troost Ekong leave but not Dennis. Whether this was a mistake by the Nigerian Federation or just Watford being unfair is not clear.

#3 Noussair Mazraoui

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Mazraoui's case is unusual because although it is a case of a fantastic player not going to play for his country, Morocco won't particularly miss him because of the fact that their best player Achraf Hakimi is also a right back. The reason why Mazraoui won't play in the AFCON or doesn't play for his country is because of his row with the national team manager Vahid Halilhodžić. This, however, is not harming the Ajax player's career at the moment as he looks to leave the Netherlands in the summer with Barca said to be interested.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Vahid Halilhodžić would make his own job a lot easier if he stopped falling out with his best players. Hakim Ziyech, like his former Ajax teammate Mazraoui, is another Moroccan star who will not go to the AFCON with his national team because of a conflict he had with the manager. Although Ziyech hasn't been in great form since joining Chelsea, he is a certified matchwinner. As he has shown very often in the past with Ajax, he is capable of winning games on his own and not having him for the AFCON will be a huge blow to Morocco's chances.

#1 Victor Osimhen

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Victor Osimhen might be among the unluckiest players in world football at the moment. Every time he seems to hit form, some sort of injury inevitably derails his progress. Having started the season on fire, Nigeria would have thought that Osimhen's form would lead them to their first trophy since 2013. But that wasn't to be as the striker had to pull out after contracting Covid and failing to recover from facial fractures that required surgery.

