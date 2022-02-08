5 top players who rejuvenated themselves at a smaller club

Moving to a big club and becoming a hit is the dream of every young player in the football world. This is why many youngsters are trying all they can to project their abilities as much as possible and attract suitors from among European heavyweights.

Upon getting signed by these clubs, many go on to enjoy successful spells and make names for themselves across the continent with their brilliant performances. Others, however, fail to make it to the big clubs due to diverse reasons ranging from poor mentality, intense competition and lack of proper guidance.

There are many elite players in Europe right now who couldn't succeed when they initially joined big teams and had to move to smaller clubs to rejuvenate their careers. In this article, we'll be taking a look at five such players along with how they've managed to return to the top of the game. They're as follows:

#5 Gonzalo Higuain

The Argentine didn't flop during his time at Real Madrid but he never stood out amid competition from big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema. It was not until he left the Spanish giants for Napoli in the summer of 2013 that he became an established force in Europe.

Gonzalo Higuain impressed in his debut season with the Italian giants bagging 24 goals and 12 assists in 46 games across all competitions. He made history during the 2015-16 campaign when he scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances, setting an all-time record.

Higuain has become a more recognizable player ever since, representing the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus. So far, the striker has recorded 319 goals and 109 assists to his name in 675 appearances in his club career.

#4 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Anderlecht during the summer of 2011 but couldn't cut it throughout his three-year association with the Blues. Following a successful loan stint with Everton during the 2013-14 campaign, the Toffees decided to sign him on a permanent deal.

It proved to be a great move in the striker's career as he raised his game to an incredible level at Goodison Park. After bagging 87 goals and 29 assists for Everton across three seasons, Manchester United decided to sign him for €74 million in August 2019.

He spent two decent seasons at Old Trafford before leaving for Inter Milan in 2019 where he enjoyed an extraordinary spell. Lukaku made history by leading the Nerazzurri to claim the Scudetto in his second and final year, contributing 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 games. He was rewarded with a big-money return to Chelsea last summer and has already bagged eight goals for the Blues this term.

