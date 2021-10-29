5 top players who have returned to their best this season

It's never easy to deal with a drop in form. For many players, it could mean getting sidelined, enduring a spell with their club's youth system, or even being termed one of the worst transfers in the league.

B/R Football @brfootball Coutinho on his first Barcelona goal since November 29, 2020:



‘I’ve been waiting for this a long time…I really felt it tonight. It made me feel fantastic.’ Coutinho on his first Barcelona goal since November 29, 2020: ‘I’ve been waiting for this a long time…I really felt it tonight. It made me feel fantastic.’ https://t.co/4X1a2xE16Y

Players like Radamel Falcao struggled to find their form during their Premier League stint, but the star was able to get back to his goalscoring soon after he left for Monaco.

More notable players include Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard, both of whom have enjoyed scintillating careers in England's top tier league but have failed to achieve the same numbers while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet In 7 seasons at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed just 18 games through injury. In the 2 years he has been at Real Madrid, Hazard has missed 57 games.



How's your luck? 🇧🇪⚪ In 7 seasons at Chelsea, Eden Hazard missed just 18 games through injury. In the 2 years he has been at Real Madrid, Hazard has missed 57 games.How's your luck? 🇧🇪⚪ https://t.co/YkRlRL4QyJ

Oftentimes, poor form can be caused by anything from a change in the environment to being unable to adapt to a new style of football. Even constant injuries can lead to players spending enough time on the sidelines to stagnate their careers.

For some players, however, finding the source of their dwindling form and making necessary changes can lead to better form. Like Falcao, who scored 30 goals for Monaco in a single season after managing just five goals during his two years in the EPL, let's take a look at five players who have returned to their best this season:

#5 David de Gea | Manchester United

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

After a difficult season with the Red Devils, the Spanish goalkeeper found himself stuck on the bench during international games through much of 2021. Apart from just four games in the group stage of the Nations League, David de Gea did not appear in any other competition or friendly for Spain.

In the last two years, the star goalkeeper has seen just seven appearances for his country; a stark contrast from the 13 he picked up in 2018.

Much of this has been due to the goalkeeper's poor form for Manchester United. Although he remains their best goalie by far, notable mistakes in-between the sticks cost Manchester United a few points last season.

This season, however, the star has improved for his club side. The Red Devils are still conceding goals, but they're hardly David de Gea's fault. Even the 5-0 loss to Liverpool this weekend was due to United's shoddy and porous defending.

#4 Joel Matip | Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

After a 7-year stint with Schalke 04, Joel Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 on a free transfer. However, after three seasons with the Premier League side, Matip suffered constant injuries and struggled to find any playing time, managing to make just 25 appearances in the past two seasons.

Soon enough, he was replaced by Joe Gomez, who quickly became the preferred option alongside Virgil van Dijk.

However, things are looking up for Matip and this season has already seen the star appear in 10 games for Liverpool. His partnership with van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool's position near the top of the Premier League, as well as their winning streak in the Champions League group stage. It seems like Matip has put his injury woes behind him and is now focused on playing in top form.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra