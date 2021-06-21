5 top players who switched clubs at the wrong time

It is often key that players pick the right time to leave their clubs for pastures anew. The lure of playing for a top club, the opportunity to win trophies and lucrative financial package are tempting, but a wrong move can derail promising careers.

Some of the best players in the world have made the mistake of choosing the wrong club at the wrong time. That led to a decline in their values, as they failed to fit in tactically or failed to adapt to their new surroundings.

There are a variety of reasons why moves to another club may not work out for players. That is why it is essential that a player and his entourage studiously dissect the pros and the cons before changing ship.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players who switched clubs at the wrong time.

#5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United)

Jose Mourinho's first summer transfer window saw Manchester United sign players like Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan was heralded as a vital acquisition by Manchester United, as he was seen as a player who could provide pace and creativity in attack. The Armenia international had enjoyed a wonderful season at Borussia Dortmund but never truly got going for the Red Devils.

The forward made 63 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists. He scored a goal in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax in the UEFA Europa League final.

He was swapped with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in January 2018. The 32-year old currently plays for Serie A side Roma, with whom he is contracted till 2023.

#4 Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United)

Before Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shinji Kagawa made the jump from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, doing so in 2012.

Just like Mkhitaryan, Kagawa was a creative midfielder who had shone at Borussia Dortmund the season before his move to Old Trafford. But the Japan international barely featured for Manchester United during his two seasons with the club. He made 57 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing ten assists.

Kagawa returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2014, where he spent another four and a half seasons. The 32-year-old, who went on to play for the likes of Besiktas and Real Zaragoza, currently represents Greek side PAOK.

