Ranking the 5 most versatile players in world football

Modern football has seen managers place a marked emphasis on versatile players. The ability to play in different positions at a high level is valued highly. Managers like Pep Guardiola play a brand of football that requires versatility from players.

To play fluid attacking football, players need to be adept in operating at different positions on the field. That requires the ability to read the game well and good fitness levels to be able to switch positions during a game.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most versatile players in the game at the moment.

#5 Nacho (Real Madrid)

Nacho

Luis Enrique's decision to not name a single Real Madrid player in the Spain squad for Euro 2020 created a furore, with Sergio Ramos the biggest casualty. However, the exclusion of Nacho was a surprise as well.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Nacho has been the perfect squad player at the club for quite some time. The Spain international is the first choice for any position and almost always produces a solid performance when called upon.

Real Madrid were worried about leaking goals with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane out.



Nacho and Eder Militao have held the defence together 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bs3NAXADop — Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021

Nacho is capable of playing anywhere across the backline. He was predominantly utilised as a centre-back in the season gone by, but the 31-year old operated in both full-back positions as well. Nacho's versatility could have been useful for Spain at the tournament, and he could have been a good option off the bench.

#4 Daley Blind (Ajax)

Daley Blind

One of the most underrated players in Europe right now, Daley Blind is an integral cog for both club and country.

A product of Ajax's academy, Blind made more than 100 appearances in all competitions before joining Manchester United in 2014. The Netherlands international was a dependable player for the Old Trafford outfit. He was used as a centre-back, left-back and in defensive midfield during his time there.

For the Netherlands at Euro 2020, Blind has operated as a centre-back. An excellent passer and a good reader of the game, the 31-year old is undroppable when fit.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav