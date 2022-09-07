5 transfers no one saw coming this summer (2022)

The 2022 summer transfer window has concluded in Europe's top five leagues and managers will now get a finer understanding of how to use their teams. Some big transfers were quite predictable during the three-month transfer window and even took some time. However, there were also some deals that came out of the blue.

Transfer targets are often mapped out several months before the transfer window opens. However, it is not always possible for teams to land players on their wishlist, courtesy of which clubs have to improvise and find alternatives.

While these decisions may appear scatter gunned, there are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes which enable such quick and unexpected deals.

On that note, let's take a look at the five transfers no one saw coming this summer (2022).

#5 Arthur Melo to Liverpool

Genoa CFC v Juventus - Serie A

Arthur Melo has become quite the journeyman recently. Not long ago, he was impressing scouts all over the world with his fine performances at Gremio.

His transfer to Barcelona in 2018 seemed like his chance to establish himself on the world stage. However, the Blaugrana club's haphazard transfer policy under Josep Bartomeu saw Arthur move to Juventus in 2020, with Miralem Pjanic joining the Catalonia side.

Understandably, the Brazil international did not suit the style of the Italian club. It was evidenced by the fact that he only made 42 Serie A appearances in two seasons for the Old Lady.

Hence, it was rather confusing when Liverpool decided to seal a loan deal for the midfielder on deadline day this summer.

The Reds, who have had to cope with multiple midfielders suffering from injuries, were in the market for a midfielder. However, signing Arthur is arguably not a player suited to club's recent transfer policy. The 26-year-old has never displayed any high-intensity or counter-attacking features in his game. Additionally, he is not a goal-threat either.

Regardless, Jurgen Klopp has a knack for churning the best out of his signings. However, few were aware that Arthur would be playing at Anfield at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window.

#4 Denis Zakaria to Chelsea

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

From one Juventus loanee to the other, Denis Zakaria also sealed a move to Chelsea on deadline day this summer.

The Swiss midfielder, despite joining the Serie A giants earlier this year in January, jumped at the chance to join the Blues on a loan move this summer. With Mateo Kovacic & N'Golo Kante proving to be hugely injury prone over the last couple of years, midfield reinforcements have been due for a while.

Moreover, Billy Gilmour has also left the club on a permanent deal to join Brighton & Hove Albion. Additionally, Jorginho & Kante only have a year left on their current contracts and both players are yet to pen an extension.

Hence, there were several factors pointing towards Todd Boehly & co. to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

Frenkie De Jong was reportedly (Sport) a key target throughout the summer. The Blues also submitted a late bid (Evening Standard) for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Despite De Jong wanting to stay put at Barcelona and Alvarez's deal looking unlikely, few expected Zakaria to be signed on a loan deal with a buy option.

Nevertheless, the Blues have landed a great midfielder, especially if the Switzerland international performs to his potential and becomes a long-term signing.

#3 Alexander Isak to Newcastle United

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Alexander Isak was destined to someday play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe since breaking out on the scene with Borussia Dortmund.

Although his time in Germany was nothing to write home about, he came to life at Real Sociedad and many clubs were taking notice. He scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 132 matches for the Spanish club.

Although nobody was ready to put their money where their mouth was, it was only a matter of time before a top club swooped him up.

However, few expected Newcastle United to be the destination despite the Tyneside outfit having one of the richest heritages in English football. Following their takeover last year, the club have progressed quickly and are a real force in the Premier League again.

Eddie Howe, along with some much-needed finances, has supporters believing in the project at Newcastle again. The club showed real intent in the January transfer window last season and have made calculated moves this summer as well.

While Isak is also a highly thought-out transfer, it was out of the blue as the club cleverly kept it under wraps.

Isak has since scored his debut goal at Anfield, despite Liverpool winning that game 2-1 late in extra-time. Newcastle fans will be hoping to see their £63 million striker, which is a club record fee, score many more such goals in the coming years.

#2 Dele Alli to Besiktas

Blackpool v Everton - Pre-Season Friendly

Dele Alli's career has spiraled out of sorts since he penned a six-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur in 2018.

The attacking midfielder was considered a top player at the club and was functioning excellently under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, after the Argentine manager left the club in 2019, Alli's performances also took a dip as he was unable to fit under any of the subsequent reigmes. Hence, the North London club decided to sell the player to Everton on a free transfer, with several clauses, earlier this year in January.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport "𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝟓𝟔 𝐧𝐨𝐰. 𝐘𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝟐𝟎."



As Dele Alli prepares for life on loan at Besiktas, here's a throwback to his intriguing discussion with Jose Mourinho in 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 "𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝟓𝟔 𝐧𝐨𝐰. 𝐘𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝟐𝟎."As Dele Alli prepares for life on loan at Besiktas, here's a throwback to his intriguing discussion with Jose Mourinho in 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 https://t.co/s1xnSZtecG

Thus, it was rather perplexing when the Toffees decided to send Alli on loan to Besiktas this summer. Moreover, the player was also willing to go, which was baffling to say the least.

Few expected the England midfielder to play in Turkey by the end of this summer's transfer window. However, far more surprising things have previously happened in the game.

#1 Casemiro to Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester United have finally bought a central defensive midfielder, and in Casemiro, they have definitely landed one of the best in the business.

The five-time Champions League winner wanted a new challenge and made the decision to join one of the most successful English clubs this summer. However, this was certainly neither a plan A nor a plan B on Man United's summer wishlist for a central midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils were hell bent on signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona after reportedly (The Athletic) agreeing a fee with Barcelona for the player's transfer. However, the Dutchman decided to stay put at the Nou Camp.

The 13-time Premier Champions were then interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. However, huge salary demands (SunSport) from the midfielder put an end to that deal.

Football Daily @footballdaily Frenkie De Jong

Adrien Rabiot

Moisés Caicedo

Casemiro



Jeff Stelling and Clinton Morrison can’t understand the transfer strategy at Manchester United this summer. Frenkie De JongAdrien RabiotMoisés CaicedoCasemiroJeff Stelling and Clinton Morrison can’t understand the transfer strategy at Manchester United this summer. ❌ Frenkie De Jong❌ Adrien Rabiot❌ Moisés Caicedo✅ CasemiroJeff Stelling and Clinton Morrison can’t understand the transfer strategy at Manchester United this summer.💰 https://t.co/23VnOVcCBa

Hence, to go from there to splashing £70 million on Casemiro was one of the most unpredictable moves of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Regardless, Erik Ten Hag now has an expert head at the center of the pitch. The Brazilian's guile, experience and winning-mentality could prove key in the coming years.

