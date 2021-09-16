5 most underrated centre backs in football right now (2021)

Shoring up the defence ought to be a priority for any ambitious footballing side. Like the great Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” There's no point in having great goalscorers on your side if your defence is a leaky mess.

Defenders can help their side eke out results even when the rest of the team is not performing. They will dig their heels in and refuse to let their line of defence be breached. While the full-backs or wing-backs are additionally tasked with joining in attack on the other side of the pitch, it's down to the centre-backs to hold down the fort.

That's why centre-backs are such a vital part of any team. Remember how Virgil van Dijk's entry into the fray transformed Liverpool into European champions? That's the kind of effect a world-class centre-back can have at a club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most underrated centre-backs in the world right now.

#5 Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

When both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane were sidelined with injuries during the 2020-21 season, Real Madrid desperately wanted someone to step up. Eder Militao did exactly that last season and has now established himself as a mainstay in the starting lineup.

Last season, Militao turned in excellent performances in some big games, notably against the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. The 23-year-old is also confident with the ball at his feet and is an excellent passer as well. He had a 90.6% pass completion rate in La Liga last term.

Militao can pass through the lines and does not shy away from taking risks in the form of ambitious long balls either. Despite being just 23, he shows great maturity and can read the game well and anticipate moves. Militao is also a brave defender who is willing to put his body on the line to protect his goal.

Squawka Football @Squawka Eder Militao's game by numbers vs. Inter:



100% final third passes completed

7 long balls attempted

5 duels won

4 ball recoveries

4 tackles

4 clearances

3 blocked shots



#4 Sven Botman (LOSC Lille)

Lille had the best defensive record in the Ligue 1 in their triumphant 2020-21 league campaign. They conceded just 23 goals in 38 matches last season. Sven Botman started as a centre-back in 37 of those matches.

The 21-year-old was linked with several European giants in the summer. Despite being really young, Botman showcases a lot of maturity when he is on the ball and he was Lille's commander-in-chief at the back last term. He is an Ajax academy graduate and is a technically proficient campaigner.

Botman is also an imposing figure on the football pitch, standing at 6 ft 4 and possesses adequate strength as well. All in all, he is the archetypal modern centre-back. He also has a long time to learn and evolve into one of the best in the world given where he is at already.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves



#WWFC | #Wolves Wolves target Sven Botman has told Dutch press than he was 'open' to move to Wolves this summer but is now focused and looking forward to playing Champions League football for Lille. Wolves target Sven Botman has told Dutch press than he was 'open' to move to Wolves this summer but is now focused and looking forward to playing Champions League football for Lille.



#WWFC | #Wolves https://t.co/p1xoMFWHkj

