5 most underrated deep-playing central midfielders in the Premier League this season

The Premier League has always been graced by amazing central midfielders over the years. That is also true for the current crop of midfield personnel in the league. The attacking midfielders, though, are always in demand and more often receive more appreciation than the ones plying back.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and many other attacking-minded players in the Premier League are praised for their performances. While they deserve that, the same is also true of some of the other central midfielders in the Premier League.

Playing deep is not an easy task, especially when players need to be heavily involved in both the defensive and attacking part of the game. Some of the Premier League's deep-playing central midfielders have produced some impressive performances this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most underrated deep-lying midfielders in the Premier League.

#5 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

It has not been the best of Premier League seasons for Southampton, but their captain James Ward-Prowse has fared quite well.

The English midfielder has started every Premier League game for the Saints this season and was recently awarded the Southampton’s Fan’s Player of the Season award. What’s even more phenomenal is that James Ward-Prowse has played every minute for the Saints since the penultimate game of the 18-19 Premier League season.

Should James Ward-Prowse play 90 minutes today, he’ll become the first midfielder to play every Premier League minute in back-to-back seasons.



That’s utterly bonkers.@TheAthleticUK details how #SaintsFC’s captain stays so fit⬇️https://t.co/rqAlaw4E5U — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) May 23, 2021

He is one of the most dangerous set-piece takers in the Premier League right now. The Englishman has scored eight goals and recorded seven assists this season.

All seven of his assists this season have come from set-pieces. With seven assists this season, James Ward-Prowse has surpassed his own personal best of six assists. His partnership with Stuart Armstrong in midfield has been pretty good, but unfortunately, the Saints have not always reaped benefits from the same.

Nevertheless, it has been a positive season for James Ward-Prowse. He has led his team by example and has given England manager Gareth Southgate a good headache ahead of his squad selection for the upcoming Euro 2020.

#4 Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)

The story of Leeds United returning to the Premier League has been a fascinating one. Marcelo Bielsa has done a commendable job of bringing the Whites back to the top division after winning the Championship last season. One of Bielsa’s best performers this season has been Stuart Dallas.

Dallas has arguably been one of the most versatile players in the Premier League this season. The 30-year old has played as a left-back, right-back and as a central midfielder as well this season. He has done amazingly well in all positions, but some of his best performances this season have come from midfield.

Stuart Dallas turns 30 today so I made this to champion Leeds' standout player of the season. A player that has been an absolute revelation under Marcelo Bielsa and in the Premier League. Deserves every bit of praise he's been receiving. Happy birthday @dallas_stuart 👏 👏#LUFC pic.twitter.com/yECfnvMB2W — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) April 19, 2021

Dallas’ stunning brace against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was arguably his best performance of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Northern Irishman has worked tirelessly and effectively in the positions he has played, making timely ball recoveries and providing himself with an option while moving forward. Even at the age of 30, Dallas has managed to start and play through all 90 minutes of almost every Premier League game for Leeds this season.

Stuart Dallas recently became the first Leeds player to record 100 wins for the club across all competitions. His transition from just being a squad player to a first-team regular has been a delight to watch, and it is time the former Brentford man got more acknowledgement for his wonderful exploits this season.

1 / 2 NEXT