5 most underrated midfielders in the world right now

Midfielders play a vital role in the game of football, serving as the link between defence and attack. They are often the engines of the team, responsible for controlling the flow of the game, dictating the tempo and distributing the ball to their teammates.

The importance of midfielders lies in their ability to influence the outcome of matches through their vision, passing accuracy, and tactical intelligence. Despite their crucial role, some midfielders often go unnoticed or underrated.

This can be due to a variety of reasons, such as their selfless nature, as they prioritize team play over individual glory. Additionally, midfielders who excel in defensive duties might not receive as much attention or recognition as those who score goals or provide assists.

Moreover, the less glamorous aspects of their game, such as their work rate, positioning and ability to win tackles, might be overlooked by casual observers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most underrated midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Teun Koopmeiners is a versatile midfielder who can play as a deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder or even as a number 10. The Dutchman is strong in the air, good at passing and has an eye for goal.

He is also a hard worker and is always willing to put in a shift for his team. However, the 25-year-old is often overlooked by top clubs even though the Atalanta midfielder has done more than enough to show up on their radars.

Koopmeiners scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A outfit in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.

#4 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino is one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation for a few reasons. Firstly, he plays in a position that is often overlooked by fans and pundits. He is not a flashy midfielder and these kinds of players often go unnoticed unless they make a mistake.

Merino, however, is a very talented central midfielder who is excellent at breaking up play and starting attacks.

Secondly, Merino has not played for a top club in Europe. He has spent most of his career at Real Sociedad, a mid-table team in La Liga. This has limited his exposure to a wider audience and prevented him from winning major trophies.

Thirdly, Merino is not a prolific goalscorer or playmaker. He is more of a facilitator, who helps to create chances for his teammates and keep possession of the ball. This type of player is not always appreciated by fans, who often prefer players who score goals or produce eye-catching displays.

Despite these factors, Merino is a very talented midfielder who is deserving of more recognition. In 43 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad in the 2022-23 season, the Spaniard scored three goals and provided nine assists.

#3 Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

Young attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been balling for RB Leipzig of late. He is a wonderful ball progressor and playmaker who is also blessed with an eye for goal and an absolutely thunderous shot.

If you've seen him run the show for the Bundesliga outfit, you'd know that he could very well be on the road to superstardom.

Szoboszlai is a very talented young midfielder who has the potential to be one of the best in the world. The Hungary international is also very young, so he has plenty of time to develop and improve.

In 46 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig in the 2022-23 season, the 22-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists.

#2 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga is tipped to become a Real Madrid star in the future and is a very talented midfielder who has been praised by several top coaches and players. However, Camavinga is still a bit under the radar.

The Frenchman has not yet had the chance to play a consistent run of games for Real Madrid and he has not yet had the chance to show his full potential on the biggest stage. If he can get a regular starting spot at Real Madrid and stay fit, he will be one of the best midfielders in the world in a few years.

The 20-year-old did manage to turn in quite a few mesmerizing performances in the 2022-23 season. But he was also used extensively as a left-back this term. But once the old guard, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos give way, Camavinga will slot into their midfield and likely dictate proceedings from there for a very long time.

#1 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan's no-nonsense central midfielder Nicolo Barella was thrust into the limelight in the wake of Inter Milan's triumphant 2020-21 Serie A campaign. He was rightly helmed as one of the finest midfielders on the planet but he has simply not been viewed in the same light in the couple of years since.

A box-to-box midfielder who is capable of scoring goals, creating chances and winning the ball back, Barella is also a hard worker and a good leader. The Italy international's contributions have been critical to Inter's journey to the Champions League final this season.

Barella is one of the most complete midfielders on the planet blessed with a well-rounded skillset. He is also a tenacious footballer who will hound opponents throughout the length of matches. Barella should be regarded as one of the top-five midfielders in the world and that's why he tops this list.

He has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this season.

