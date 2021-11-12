5 most underrated midfielders in the world right now

In modern football, statistics of goals and assists have become the most significant pointers to a player's quality, end-product and success in the game. For this reason, midfielders like Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are revered worldwide for their ability to score outrageous goals and also make assists for their team-mates.

Many other midfielders have the quality but lack the end product required to really turn heads. This year, however, one such midfielder did so well that his brilliance for club and country could not be ignored. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year after a stellar season despite having a limited number of goals and assists.

On that note, here is a list of five of Europe's best performers from midfield whose feats have been less celebrated so far this season:

#5 Marcelo Brozovic

US Sassuolo v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Inter Milan anchorman Marcelo Brozovic is one of the most underrated midfielders currently plying his trade in Europe. He played a starring role in the Nerazzurri's Scudetto triumph in the 2020-21 season, appearing 33 times for them.

Brozovic has carried the same performance levels into the new season under the new Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, starting all of the side's matches in Serie A. The 29-year-old Croatian has assisted one goal so far this season for Inter Milan.

👑🐉 Perisnitch @snajaths Marcelo Brozovic has won the UCL Player of the Match once again, 3 out of 4 games this season.



What a fucking player 👏👏👏 Marcelo Brozovic has won the UCL Player of the Match once again, 3 out of 4 games this season.What a fucking player 👏👏👏 https://t.co/gTBVrTQ3XL

All-action midfielder Brozovic has helped his side with his tidy passing, maintaining an accuracy of 91.2 per cent and winning 12 of 19 tackles in 12 league matches this season. A regular with the Croatian national team as well, Brozovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently, an indicator of the quality he possesses.

#4 Idrissa Gueye

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Senegal and PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has surprisingly been one of the top performers for the French giants despite their superstar summer recruitment drive.

The 29-year-old made his name at Everton for his aggressive tackling and tenacity before moving to the Parc des Princes, where he continues to be a regular for PSG.

Squawka Football @Squawka Idrissa Gueye made more recoveries (8) and more tackles (5) than any other PSG player against Man City.



And he opened the scoring. Idrissa Gueye made more recoveries (8) and more tackles (5) than any other PSG player against Man City.And he opened the scoring. https://t.co/56qiRDiZXg

The Senegal international has added goals to his game this season. Notably, he has scored three goals in nine league appearances for the French giants and one in the Champions League so far. Gueye has also maintained an impressive 93.2 per cent passing accuracy and won 15 of 28 tackles he has attempted in the league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith