5 underrated players coached by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful coaches in football history.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a truly illustrious career on both sides of the touchline. As a player, Guardiola is well known for his time at FC Barcelona. He won several league titles as well as one European club with Blaugrana during his playing days.

The Spaniard has won nine trophies in 12 seasons coaching in the top-flight. ? Pep Guardiola’s career league titles:Barcelona:Bayern Munich:Manchester City:The Spaniard has won nine trophies in 12 seasons coaching in the top-flight. Pep Guardiola’s career league titles:Barcelona: 🏆🏆🏆Bayern Munich: 🏆🏆🏆Manchester City: 🏆🏆🏆The Spaniard has won nine trophies in 12 seasons coaching in the top-flight. 🐐? https://t.co/NzSXicB5dM

As a manager, his record is possibly even better. Starting off with FC Barcelona, his managerial career kicked off in the most unbelievable fashion. He won every single club-level trophy during his time in Spain, before moving on to coach Bayern Munich in 2013.

What a record Manchester City's win today was Pep Guardiola's 500th career win as a manager.What a record Manchester City's win today was Pep Guardiola's 500th career win as a manager.What a record 💪 https://t.co/hR0YxwGmz1

After three years with the German outfit, Guardiola moved to Manchester City where he continues to take the club to unprecedented heights. Over the years, he has had the pleasure of coaching some of the world's best players like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Let's take a look at five of the most underrated players coached by Guardiola.

#5. Dante

FC Bayern Muenchen - Training Session

Dante takes fifth spot on the list for most underrated players coached by the Spanish coach.

The Brazilian played under the Spaniard at Bayern Munich for two years. Primarily a defender, Guardiola coached Dante into reaching his maximum potential. Extremely versatile, Dante was also capable of playing in midfield or as a left-back.

Cristian Nyari @Cnyari Without Dante, Bayern don't win treble. I choose to remember him for the great moments and the smiles. #ThanksDante http://t.co/Kv8SV3l5GU Without Dante, Bayern don't win treble. I choose to remember him for the great moments and the smiles. #ThanksDante http://t.co/Kv8SV3l5GU

Dante made 133 appearances for Bayern during his three years with the club. He managed to score six times and also provided eight assists for his side. Dante also represented the Brazilian national team on 13 occasions.

Having cost the club a mere €4.7 million, Dante went on to repay his club's hopes and then some. Dante was certainly a player who shined under the Spanish coach.

#4. Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League

Nicolas Otamendi is one of the most successful defenders in Manchester City's history.

Otamendi was signed by City in 2015 for a reported £32 million. His signing turned out to be worth every penny, as Otamendi grew into one of the club's best-ever defenders.

Otamendi played under Guardiola for four years. He was extremely adaptable and was capable of playing anywhere on the defensive line. His versatility and strength were key to his style of play and enabled the club to achieve great success.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN



🏟️ 210 games

11 goals

4 assists

4x League Cup

2x Premier League

1x FA Cup



Was '𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡' underrated by supporters? 🤔 #MCFC 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱, Nicolás Otamendi signed for Manchester City! ✍️🏟️ 210 games11 goals4 assists4x League Cup2x Premier League1x FA CupWas '𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡' underrated by supporters? 🤔 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱, Nicolás Otamendi signed for Manchester City! ✍️🇦🇷🏟️ 210 games⚽ 11 goals🎯 4 assists🏆 4x League Cup🏆 2x Premier League🏆 1x FA CupWas '𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡' underrated by supporters? 🤔💙 #MCFC https://t.co/dZT4r2JqyR

Otamendi was particularly excellent during the 2017-18 season, when City went on to cross 100 points in the Premier League. The Argentine won two Premier League titles and one FA Cup during his time in Manchester.

