5 most valuable attacking trios in the world right now

The footballing world was up for a shock when Spanish giants Barcelona announced they would be forced to part ways with Lionel Messi this summer.

However, that negativity was quickly replaced by the optimism surrounding the news of Messi combining with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a three-man Paris Saint-Germain attack.

The wait is finally set to be over in the coming weeks when the trio hopefully take to the pitch together for the first time.

It will bring back fond memories of many football fans who have grown up watching the legendary George Best, Dennis Law and Bobby Charlton in attack for Manchester United.

Managers and their love for three-man attack

Time and again legendary managers have resorted to three-man attacks in order to increase the attacking threats. Dutch side Ajax dominated domestic as well as European football with the trio of Johan Cruyff, Piet Keizer and Sjaak Swart.

More recently Real Madrid had the legendary BBC - Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale - at their disposal. Likewise, Barcelona also had MSN - Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

After all the blockbuster deals to have happened this summer, world football is certainly set to witness many ruthless attacking trios in action.

In the list below, we are going to rank five of the most valuable attacking trios that could be operating together in Europe this season:

#5 Bayern Munich: Sane | Lewandowski | Gnabry (€190m)

Bayern Munich possess unmatched attacking threats

The bulk of Bayern Munich's scoring responsibilities have been shared by the trio of Leroy Sane (€60m), Robert Lewandowski (€60m) and Serge Gnabry (€70m).

Sane and Gnabry have been entrusted with the task of replacing the legendary Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the club.

Despite the gigantic nature of the job, the duo have done well so far to not only help Lewandowski score goals, but get on the score sheet themselves.

Gnabry is among the Bundesliga's best sprinters, clocking around 20.6mph. He has another of his team-mates, Kingsley Coman, giving him a run for his money in the department and that helps bring the best out of him.

On the other side of the pitch is former Manchester City man Leroy Sane. Sane was the third fastest player of the 2018-19 Premier League season with a top speed of 21.8mph.

Sane is yet to reach his peak for Bayern Munich. However, at 25 he still has years left in him and could be a deadly force in the front three.

Bayern Munich have Lewandowski to spearhead their attack. Even at the age of 32, Lewandowski is arguably the best striker in Europe right now. He finished with 48 goals last season, breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record of scoring 40 goals in a single season.

The Poland striker is second on the all-time scorers' list in the Bundesliga and has just Muller ahead of him.

Although Lewandowski is a well-rounded striker, he also benefits immensley with the presence of Sane and Gnabry on either side. The trio could wreak further havoc during the 2021-22 season.

#4 Manchester United: Rashford | Greenwood | Sancho (€235m)

Manchester United have waited patiently to snap up Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United's attacking trio consists of Jadon Sancho (€100m), Marcus Rashford (€85m) and Mason Greenwood (€50m).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the Manchester United fans excited when he spoke about his desire to switch to a more adventurous 4-3-3 formation this season. The signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund signals his intentions.

Sancho is an attacking winger and looks like a long-term successor to the number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. Sancho clocked 21.5mph at top speed in the Bundesliga during the 2019-20 season.

And that goes along with his incredible technique and imagination. Sancho's ease to operate in the final third is noteworthy. He can go left or right past the defender and then score or assist with equal efficiency, no matter what side he starts on.

Sancho's partner on the other flank will be the Red Devils' number 10 Marcus Rashford. The Englishman can take defenders on at will, beating them not just with his pace but also with his exceptional dribbling skills.

Both Sancho and Rashford are expected to cut in and support young striker Greenwood, who could often be deployed in a central role this season. The young academy graduate is expected to make further improvements to his finishing skills as time goes on.

The trio also have age on their side and could go on to write their names in Manchester United's history books.

