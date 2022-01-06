5 most valuable centre-backs in the world right now - January 2022

It is not easy being a defender and certainly not in an era where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have run riots in front of goal. One of the trickiest positions on a football pitch is that of a central defender.

Centre-backs have to be quite precise about their positioning as they can be exposed from almost every side. Their job sometimes also involves covering for their full-backs which only makes it more challenging.

Quality centre-backs are not easy to get

Sergio Ramos has probably shown us how valuable a top quality centre-back is to a team's success. Real Madrid had and still struggle at the back in his absence as the commanding Spanish defender is no longer a Los Blancos player. He left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer after 16 years with Real Madrid.

In the modern era of football, central defenders play a vital role in any form of success. Investing in a top quality centre-back will never go wrong and is probably the mantra for silverware these days. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the most valuable centre-backs in the world right now.

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The French defender surprised many when he decided to join Manchester United last summer after a stellar time at Real Madrid. Raphael Varane is one of the most composed and reliable centre-backs in the world right now.

With his timely tackles, fabulous reading of the game and strong aerial abilities, the Frenchman is an asset in the backline. Having won the UEFA Champions League four times and the FIFA World Cup once, Raphael Varane has quite the accolades to his name.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Raphaël Varane committed 0.67 fouls p90 during his time in La Liga, picking up just 17 yellows & 2 red cards in 236 appearances.



Remarkably tidy cover defender. 🧹 Raphaël Varane committed 0.67 fouls p90 during his time in La Liga, picking up just 17 yellows & 2 red cards in 236 appearances.Remarkably tidy cover defender. 🧹 https://t.co/SnDcfLJMEl

He remains a vital player for Manchester United this season as the Red Devils fight for a place in the top four in the Premier League. With United's recent struggles, Raphael Varane's performance has become very crucial to their success. The 28-year old centre-back is valued at €65 million currently.

#4 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

The tall and strong Slovakian centre-back has turned into one of the finest defenders in Serie A in the past few years. Milan Skriniar has been a big player for Inter Milan, helping them out time and again with his crisp and sharp defending.

His proficient tackling, quick clearances and amazing positional sense make the Slovakian a very valuable figure at the back. Milan Skriniar played a key role in helping Inter Milan win Serie A last season and his responsibilities only increased with time.

Mindfootballness @mfbnvideos

🧠@slawekmorawski

📽 via

Milan Škriniar is the type of defender who dominates the game not only through his physical conditions, but above all through his ability to recognize the context and anticipation.📽 via @m1ndfootball Milan Škriniar is the type of defender who dominates the game not only through his physical conditions, but above all through his ability to recognize the context and anticipation. ⚽️🧠@slawekmorawski📽 via @m1ndfootballhttps://t.co/FLmKiDMkYg

It really comes as a surprise how top European clubs have not gone after his signature to date. Valued at €65 million, Milan Skriniar could soon be seen playing for a top club if he continues with his superb form with Inter Milan.

