5 most valuable Chelsea players

It was a transfer window that most clubs chose to approach with a great deal of caution owing to the financial strain caused by the Covid pandemic. However, there were exceptions to that and Premier League giants Chelsea were ready to break the bank and then some this summer.

Chelsea splashed the cash to reinforce Frank Lampard's promising project at Stamford Bridge after the club legend led his side to Champions League qualification in his first season as the manager. The board did not think twice about backing him and roped in some of the finest young players in Europe.

Some of them are still finding their feet while a few have been impressive already for the Blues. Nearly two months into the new Premier League season, let's take a look at the five most valuable Chelsea players.

#5 Ben Chilwell (€50 million)

Chelsea had been looking to sign left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a while and as such, it was no surprise when they finally agreed a deal worth £45 million with the Foxes for the Englishman.

Chilwell has hit the ground running at Chelsea and has already turned in a couple of performances that justify his price tag. His transfer market value has risen as a result of this and he is now valued at €50 million.

The 23-year-old was mighty impressive against Crystal Palace and scored a goal and assisted another in what was a man-of-the-match performance. His performances so far have been good and Frank Lampard will be asking for more of the same from the former Leicester City left-back.

#4 Christian Pulisic (€60 million)

Christian Pulisic was Chelsea's standout performer for the latter part of the 2019-20 season since the Covid restart and scored four goals and racked up four assists in that period. He was a menacing presence down Chelsea's left flank and his excellent movement and ability to beat defenders played a big role in Chelsea finishing in the top four.

Pulisic has been played out of position this season so far and as a result of this, his productivity has suffered. Frank Lampard is presently trying to figure out a way to accommodate all the attacking wealth that he has at his disposal.

The 22-year-old is currently valued at €60 million which is in the ballpark of the amount (€64 million) that Chelsea paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

