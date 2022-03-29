5 most valuable defenders who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to become an entertaining spectacle with several teams already having booked their berths for the tournament this year. This year's competition in Qatar is set to witness great football as a World Cup generally does.

Players in all areas of the pitch are keen to demonstrate their abilities and win the cup with their national sides.

Defenders are integral to any FIFA World Cup winning team

Strikers and midfielders often take away the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup. But every World Cup-winning team from the last 30 years will tell you that defenders are just as important as any other player on the pitch.

Moreover, with the game getting more modern, defenders are not only performing their duties at the back but are also contributing to the attack. While the current FIFA World Cup qualifiers could see some star defenders eliminated, others have already sealed a place in this year's tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most valuable defenders who have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Raphael Varane- €65 million

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Raphael Varane may not be enjoying his domestic season at Manchester United but he certainly knows a thing or two about winning the World Cup. The defender was a pivotal part of the French side that lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 4 x Champions League

4 x Club world cup

3 x European super cup

3 x Spanish super cup

3 x La Liga

1 x World Cup

1 x Nations League



Raphaël Varane’s CV is something else. 🤯 4 x Champions League4 x Club world cup3 x European super cup3 x Spanish super cup3 x La Liga1 x World Cup1 x Nations LeagueRaphaël Varane’s CV is something else. 🤯 🏆 4 x Champions League 🏆 4 x Club world cup 🏆 3 x European super cup 🏆 3 x Spanish super cup 🏆 3 x La Liga 🏆 1 x World Cup 🏆 1 x Nations League Raphaël Varane’s CV is something else. 🤯 https://t.co/cksJvBhL0r

Over the last decade, he has been a consistent starter for Les Bleus, including in their UEFA Nations League triumph last year. Varane is quick, intelligent and has a great range of passing as well. With France possessing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and a number of other quick attackers, a ball-playing defender like Varane is a huge asset.

France did the needful to qualify for the 2022 tournament last year itself and Varane will be looking to help his country retain their title.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt- €70 million

North Macedonia v Netherlands - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

Matthijs de Ligt has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A this season despite Juventus failing to live up to their lofty standards. The Dutch defender has been equally good for his nation over the past couple of years.

Dutch Football 🇳🇱 @FootballOranje_ Matthijs de Ligt earns his 25th Netherlands cap tonight.



Plenty more to come from the centre-back! Matthijs de Ligt earns his 25th Netherlands cap tonight. Plenty more to come from the centre-back! https://t.co/xk6GPQS4Bb

This also led to the Netherlands qualifiying for the Qatar-based tournament last year itself. It is a massive feat for the country, especially after they failed to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup. But with De Ligt and many others, the Dutch are finally living up to their potential. Their squad has a good mix of youthful and experienced talent.

De Ligt already has multiple trophies to his name but the World Cup will certainly be the cherry on the cake for the 22-year-old star.

#3 Alphonso Davies- €70 million

Panama v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Alphonso Davies has been a hit with club football as well as international football since the Canadian decided to sign for Bayern Munich in 2019.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alphonso Davies couldn't hold back the tears after Canada qualified for the World Cup Alphonso Davies couldn't hold back the tears after Canada qualified for the World Cup ❤️🇨🇦 https://t.co/AhgDzDCdk9

The very definition of a modern full-back, Davies uses his pace better than any other full-back in the world at the moment. His sudden burst of energy on the wings while overlapping or while tracking back helps his team out massively. His performances with Canada have been just as brilliant. Although he is currently recovering from a heart problem, his national team will be hoping that he can be fit by November.

Canada recently sealed qualification for their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years after beating Jamiaca 4-0 in the qualifiers.

#2 Marquinhos- €75 million

Venezuela v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Marquinhos, alongside Mbappe, has proved his worth at Paris Saint-Germain this season. His consistency, guile and agility are also the reasons why he continues to excel on the international stage as well.

Selecao sealed qualification to the FIFA World Cup last year and are hoping to get their hands on the gold this year. Marquinhos will be integral to that objective as he is one of the most experienced defenders in world football currently. To add to that, he can play in multiple positions across the backline while also deputizing as a central midfielder.

The versatile centre-back is one of the best in the business and is crucial to Brazil's plans to lift the World Cup for the sixth time in their history.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold- €80 million

England v Albania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only player on this list who has world class potential but is still not favored by his national manager. The Liverpool star will be keen to change that narrative over the next seven months

EBL @EBL2017 Alexander-Arnold is easily the best right back in the world. He is a revolutionary footballer who has changed what the meaning of a right back can be. You ask anybody to name the best right back in the world and they'll say Trent, but he can't start for Southgate's England 🤔 Alexander-Arnold is easily the best right back in the world. He is a revolutionary footballer who has changed what the meaning of a right back can be. You ask anybody to name the best right back in the world and they'll say Trent, but he can't start for Southgate's England 🤔 https://t.co/xrIGJwPbfM

The Three Lions comfortably qualified for the Qatar tournament last year but their difficulties begin once the competition commences. However, England now have a number of world-beaters in their squad, with Alexander-Arnold certainly one of them.

Despite this, Gareth Southgate prefers to play more conventional right-backs than the Liverpool star. One could argue that the full-back has few deficiencies in his game, especially on the defensive side.

Regardless, if Alexander-Arnold continues to perform for Liverpool, it will be very hard for Southgate not to start him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh