5 most valuable defenders at the time of their retirement

Football is nothing without emotion. From young talent to high-quality superstars to those nearing their final bow, the variety of emotions players live through is quite daunting. Yet it's safe to say that while everyone eagerly awaits their professional debuts, no one is looking forward to the day when their journey ends.

It is not only a difficult moment for the players but for the fans and the game too, who have stood with them through thick and thin. Many players bowed out as superstars, who eventually jaded as twilight arrived. However, there were a few who even towards the end of their careers were greatly valued in the market.

We have usually seen that when age catches up with defenders they lose their imposing nature while defending in the box. They are seen playing catch up to younger players and eventually witness a decline in their market values. Exceptions are always there and this list focuses on those exceptions.

Here are five defenders with the highest market value at the time of their retirement.

#5 Alvaro Dominguez - €6 million

Semi Final - UEFA European U21 Championships

Despite representing Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at senior level and Real Madrid in their youth setup, Alvaro Dominuez might come across as an unknown name. The reason behind that is solely down to his premature retirement, without which he could well have been a more popular name today.

The Spaniard was an important member of Atletico's side from 2009 to 2012 winning two Europa League titles and also the Super Cup. He then moved to Borussia Monchengladbach where he had to retire due to persistent back problems.

In the 2015-16 season, his last, Dominguez, was able to make only six appearances for the German outfit. He had to go through two surgeries that season and rightly decided to prioritize his health over the game.

SBOBET @SBOBET Borussia Monchengladbach defender Alvaro Dominguez retires at 27 due to ongoing back problems. #Fohlenelf Borussia Monchengladbach defender Alvaro Dominguez retires at 27 due to ongoing back problems. #Fohlenelf https://t.co/hi30YaNZvh

Naturally, this was a defender who was the age when many hit their prime. Hence the 27-year old was valued at a €6 million in the market at the time of his retirement.

He was naturally a left-back but transitioned quite seamlessly to the centre-back position under then Atletico Madrid boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

#4 Dean Richards - €7 million

Dean Richards (left) of Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic

Another case of medical issues forcing a player into retirement was of former Tottenham Hotspur player Dean Richards. The Englishman was loved by the crowd wherever he was employed and left a positive mark on the game. His long strides and the liveliness to cover the whole ground up were quite memorable.

Richards made a name for himself by playing for Wolves and was then signed by Southampton in 1999, his first Premier League club. He soon became a regular and earned the Fans' Player of the Year award with the Saints.

Dean was a goal-scoring threat in set-piece situations and scored seven goals in his Premier League career.

Tottenham boss Glenn Hoodle was highly impressed with Richards and signed him in 2001. The centre-back retired in 2005 while he had a market value of €7 million.

He hung up his boots due to frequent spells of diziness and nausea. Sadly, he lost his battle with illness in 2011 at the age of 36.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith