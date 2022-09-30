5 most valuable defensive midfielders in the world right now (September 2022)

Defensive midfielders have become increasingly important in football over the last decade. With a massive emphasis on attackers and forward-thinking football, defensive midfielders need to provide an extra layer of protection to the backline.

Similarly, playing the ball out from the back has become the norm for most clubs. Hence, this is not possible without the intelligence of a clever defensive midfielder, thereby increasing their importance in both halves of the pitch.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable defensive midfielders in the world right now (September 2022).

Note: All values are taken from Transfermarkt.com

#5 Fabinho - €60 million

Liverpool have had one of their poorest starts to a Premier League campaign this season. They are ninth in the league and have won just two out of their six matches so far.

One of the major reasons behind it has been Fabinho's inconsistent form so far, thereby putting his importance at Liverpool into perspective.

The Reds play a high line of defense, which allows them other players on the pitch to also press from the front. This also leads to them being susceptible to counter attacks. This is where Fabinho comes in. The Brazilian midfielder has done an immaculate job at maintaining a high level of defensive solidity at Liverpool since joining from AS Monaco in 2018.

His aerial presence, strength on the ball and ability to read the game have been essential to Jurgen Klopp's heavy mettle football.

Similarly, Fabinho also does a terrific job at rotating the ball from one side to the other, helping his team stretch the opposition apart. All of these factors led to the South American midfielder helping Liverpool reach three Cup finals last season while also pushing to win the Premier League title.

He has played 179 matches for the Reds so far and also contributed 11 goals and eight assists.

Hence, Fabinho's €60 million market valuation seems understated, but his shoddy start to the current campaign is perhaps the key reason behind it. However, his value is bound to rise once his form picks up.

#4 Joshua Kimmich - €80 million

Joshua Kimmich is the orchestrator of everything good that has happened at Bayern Munich over the last five years.

The German midfielder, who has a fantastic sense of being in the right place at the right time, has been the best midfielder in the Bundesliga in recent years. His long-range passing, intricate key passes & due diligence at the back have been key to Bayern winning league titles season-after-season.

Kimmich's desire to win the ball is highly admirable as he is also sometimes the last man in the defense to mop up the danger. It is also important to understand that the German midfielder has only missed 25 games through injury in the last nine seasons.

Hence, his incredible fitness record, coupled with an ability to perform consistently at the top level, are key reasons behind his current market value of €80 million.

The German midfielder has registered 35 goals and 87 assists in 311 matches for Bayern.

#3 Rodri - €80 million

Manchester City have enjoyed a lot of domestic success in recent years and having a fantastic squad is a huge reason behind the same.

Pep Guardiola often chalks and changes his players, according to the challenge each opponent poses. However, one player who has been on the teamsheet on most occasions has been Rodri. The defensive midfielder is absolutely undroppable at City when one considers what he brings to the team.

Rodri excels at committing tactical fouls while his presence in the center of the pitch is enough to dissolve most opposition attacks. The Spaniard has the know-how to play through the press while also passing cleverly between the lines. This helps Manchester City penetrate the opposition in a matter of moments.

A superb executer of tactics, Rodri's current market value of €80 million depicts the value he generates for Manchester City week-after-week.

The Spanish midfielder has played 161 matches so far for City, registering 13 goals and 11 assists.

#2 Declan Rice- €80 million

Declan Rice is destined for a big-money move in the coming years and West Ham United shall have to let go of their captain at some point.

The England midfielder has become the first name on the team sheet at the east London club in recent years. Although he would initially contribute hugely to only protecting the backline, he has added new elements to his style of play over the last year. Rice is now calmer under pressure, comfortable carrying the ball for long distances and can play in numerous systems.

Hence, he is now an all-round player who is confident at performing multiple roles to the best of his abilities. So it is no surprise that he has become a starter for the England national team as well. A huge voice on the pitch and in the West Ham United dressing room, Rice currently has a market value of €80 million.

He has played over 200 matches for the Hammers and has also contributed 10 goals and 12 assists.

#1 Aurelien Tchouameni - €80 million

Aurelien Tchouameni has, over the last couple of seasons, developed into the most sought-after defensive midfielder in world football.

Hence, not a lot of eyebrows were raised when Real Madrid signed him for €100 million from AS Monaco this summer. It also proved to be a necessary signing following Casemiro's move to Manchester United in the final few days of the transfer window.

Tchouameni has made the transition seamless and that is perhaps the best compliment one can give him right now.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Kaka: "I love Tchouaméni, he has a huge personality despite being young, he's doing really well. I have to admit I had my doubts because Casemiro was very experienced and both Tchouameni and Camavinga are young, but they've handled the pressure admirably." 🗣️ Kaka: "I love Tchouaméni, he has a huge personality despite being young, he's doing really well. I have to admit I had my doubts because Casemiro was very experienced and both Tchouameni and Camavinga are young, but they've handled the pressure admirably." @marca 🇧🇷🗣️ Kaka: "I love Tchouaméni, he has a huge personality despite being young, he's doing really well. I have to admit I had my doubts because Casemiro was very experienced and both Tchouameni and Camavinga are young, but they've handled the pressure admirably." @marca https://t.co/3d6C8p9hMv

Losing a five-time Champions League winner and an experienced head often causes a slight downturn in form, if not a big one. However, Real Madrid have not experienced one, purely because Tchouameni has already been able to replicate the same presence in the center of the pitch.

His defensive nous at the back was well documented during his time at AS Monaco but his attacking nuances have been a breath of fresh air.

The French midfielder is confident in possession and rarely puts a foot wrong while making forward passes. He is also excellent at sensing danger at the right time. His long legs and tremendous pace & strength help him outmuscle most opponents.

Moreover, at 22, he is still learning his trade and his potential is yet to be fully exploited.

Thus, his €80 million market valuation is bound to soar in the years to come as he forms part of a new set-up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

