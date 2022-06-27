5 most valuable European footballers in the world right now (June 2022)

Europe is home to some of the most competitive football leagues and cup competitions in the world.

The continent, rich in footballing heritage, also houses some of the biggest clubs, boasting world-class training facilities. As a result, young aspiring European footballers receive immense support to fulfill their ambitions and emerge as the best in the world.

Today, we will take a look at five European footballers who have done their respective countries proud by becoming some of the most sought-after players in the world.

Here, we will take a look at five European footballers who are deemed the most valuable on the planet right now:

#5 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus): €85 million

Juventus v SS Lazio - Italian Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic enjoyed a rather colorful 2021-22 campaign. He had a blistering run with Fiorentina in the first half of the Serie A season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 21 league games.

In January, he made a controversial €81.6 million switch to domestic rivals Juventus and added seven more league goals (in 15 appearances) to his tally.

The Serbian sharp-shooter, who is currently valued at €85 million, also scored a total of four goals in the Italian Cup and bagged another in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old, who finished the season as Serie A’s second-highest goalscorer, behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile (27 goals), sees his contract expire in June 2026.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): €90 million

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Tottenham Hotspur and England ace Harry Kane hardly needs any introduction.

The striker has been with Spurs’ senior team since 2013, rarely putting a step wrong. He has valiantly led his team, bagging 247 goals in 385 appearances across competitions.

Harry Kane @HKane 🦁🦁🦁 50 @England goals. So so proud. Treasure each and every one of them. Never take it for granted. Important point away from home against a tough team. Let’s keep working🦁🦁🦁 50 @England goals. So so proud. Treasure each and every one of them. Never take it for granted. Important point away from home against a tough team. Let’s keep working 💪🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/19cnN2eeQZ

Kane was not quite at his best in the 2021-22 season, especially at the beginning of the campaign. The 28-year-old scored only one goal in his first 13 Premier League games, adversly affecting Spurs’ chase for a top-four finish.

Fortunately for the Lilywhites, he ultimately found his footing after Antonio Conte’s arrival, and scored 16 goals in the next 24 games, finishing as the division’s fourth-highest scorer.

He also scored 10 goals in cup competitions to take his tally for the season to 27 goals. Kane, who’s rated at €90 million, sees his contract expire in June 2024.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City): €90 million

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Phil Foden, who has been with the club since 2009, is one of the best players to come out of Manchester City’s academy. Foden is a versatile and capable midfielder, who has proven his mettle in wider areas and even as a false 9.

The England international, who is valued at €90 million, is quick, an excellent passer, knows how to get his teammates into the game, and pops up with important goals as well.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden



Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! Delighted to have won my second @PFA Young Player of the Year award!Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! Delighted to have won my second @PFA Young Player of the Year award! 🏆Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! 📈 https://t.co/MKkc8XJeXu

In the 2021-22 campaign, Foden recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. His nine goals and five assists in 28 Premier League games helped City greatly in their title defense. His contributions allowed him to win the 'PFA Young Player of the Year' award.

Foden, who has scored 45 goals and provided 33 assists in 169 games for the Citizens in his career, has over two years left on contract (June 2024).

#2 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): €150 million

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is arguably the most sought-after young No. 9 in the world right now. The Norway international has created numerous headlines during his two-and-a-half-year stay at Borussia Dortmund, scoring goals left, right, and centre.

The centre-forward, who is known for his physicality, pace, and outstanding finishing, featured in 87 games across competitions for BVB, recording 83 goals and 19 assists.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erling Haaland having some fun in the sun as he plays football on the beach Erling Haaland having some fun in the sun as he plays football on the beach ☀️☀️ https://t.co/I8IY2ZO9Va

Premier League giants Manchester City were left impressed by the sharpshooter, and have activated his €60 million release clause. They have also agreed personal terms with him, meaning the player will be on their payroll from July 1.

In Haaland, Manchester City have one of the fiercest strikers in football right now. It will be interesting to see Pep Guardiola manages to incorporate the €150 million-rated star into the team and help him get the most out of City’s creative wizards next season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): €160 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been a hot topic in football over the better part of last year, for both on-field and off-field reasons.

As a footballer, Mbappe was a notch above the rest in Ligue 1, outshining even the great Lionel Messi and Neymar. Off-field, he made the papers due to his decision to snub Real Madrid to extend his stay for three years at the Parc des Princes.

Over the course of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, Mbappe recorded 28 goals and 19 assists. He ended the campaign both as the division’s highest scorer and the highest assist-provider, becoming the only Ligue 1 player to achieve the feat this century.

Mbappe was a phenomenon in the Champions League as well, scoring six goals and providing six assists in eight appearances. He scored both of PSG’s goals against Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Unfortunately, his compatriot Karim Benzema outshone him and took Los Blancos through to the quarters with a sensational hat-trick in the second leg.

Mbappe, who is currently valued at €160 million, is the most valuable player in the world right now, across all continents.

He has 170 goals and 88 assists in 216 appearances for PSG across competitions and sees his deal expire in June 2025.

