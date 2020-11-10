5 most valuable football clubs currently

Football is known around the globe as the 'beautiful game'. The beautiful game has obviously garnered fans all over the world and is arguably the most popular sport on the planet. As such, it is a sport that has immense potential for commercialization and this has enabled football clubs to grow at an incredible rate.

The revenue generated by football clubs across various avenues like sponsorship deals and prize money is staggering and it often flows from millions to billions of Euros. As such, football players and football clubs are two entities that have been marketed to great lengths.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most valuable football clubs at present.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.com

#5 Paris Saint-Germain - €772.88 million

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain F.C - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Paris Saint-Germain have been synonymous with big money ever since Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani, the ruler of Qatar, took over the club via the Qatar Sports Investment in 2011. It immediately made them the richest club in France and PSG have dominated the Ligue 1 ever since.

They were able to sign two of the most expensive players in the world in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and finally stepped up last season, making it to the finals of the UEFA Champions League. As a result, their value has increased significantly.

This has enabled them to overtake the likes of some European giants like Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid and break into the top five most valuable clubs in the world right now. Given the manner in which they're progressing, their value is set to increase over the coming years.

#4 Bayern Munich - €788.27 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich have been flying both in Europe and in the Bundesliga and is arguably the best side in the continent right now. Under the tutelage of Hans Dieter-Flick, they became the intercontinental treble winners in the 2019-20 season.

The Bavarians have been able to consistently field some of the finest players and have remained sat among the elite for a long time now. They have been tipped to replicate their exploits from last season and defend their Champions League crown this term and if you look at the starpower within their ranks, you wouldn't ask why.

Bayern Munich's value has definitely increased following their absolutely dominant performance in the 2019-20 season and it doesn't look like they are going to lose momentum any time soon.

