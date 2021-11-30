5 most valuable forwards at the time of retirement

Retirement is tough. Retirement from football is even heartbreaking. Bidding adieu to a sport that gives you something worth living for is a sight enough for a grown man to cry.

Over time, we have had to witness our idols put an end to their long journeys. While we hope for them to play forever, we had to digest the fact that there is an end to a beginning. Many of our beloved heroes, because of whom we fell in love with this game, have brought about an end to their careers..

Unless and otherwise injuries play a role, players usually think of retirement after crossing the 30-year mark. And with increasing age, their market value decreases.

However, many footballers ended their careers with a high value. We will be viewing five of the most valuable forwards at the time of their retirement:

#5 Steve Savidan - €6 million

France v Uruguay - International Friendly

The French forward has played for seven clubs during his career as a player. Mostly playing for second and third division sides, Savidan made his professional debut for the Ligue 1 side, Angers.

His form attracted another club, however, he struggled for goals at Chateauroux. Jumping from one club to another every other season, the player failed to score goals the way a forward was supposed to do. However, he was a late bloomer as he finally found his form five years later.

STEVE SAVIDAN @SAVIDANSTEVE @HAC_Foot

🤩 Le 𝕔𝕠𝕒𝕔𝕙 m’a donné l’opportunité d’intervenir. MERCI Séb

👍 J’ai voulu transmettre aux filles ma vision

@coupedefrance ↩️ Retour sur la causerie de dimanche du match de coupe de france féminine VAFC vs HAC @VAFC 🤩 Le 𝕔𝕠𝕒𝕔𝕙 m’a donné l’opportunité d’intervenir. MERCI Séb👍 J’ai voulu transmettre aux filles ma vision #TJRSAUTAQUET ↩️ Retour sur la causerie de dimanche du match de coupe de france féminine VAFC vs HAC @VAFC @HAC_Foot .🤩 Le 𝕔𝕠𝕒𝕔𝕙 m’a donné l’opportunité d’intervenir. MERCI Séb.👍 J’ai voulu transmettre aux filles ma vision #TJRSAUTAQUET @coupedefrance https://t.co/yp5PdihlVT

Playing for third division side Valenciennes, Savidan's goalscoring run helped the club reach the top division in just two seasons. His success at Valenciennes saw him move to Caen.

He was preparing for a move to AS Monaco a year later, but a heart defect was detected during the medicals, which forced him to retire at the age of 31. He was valued €6 million at the time of his retirement in 2009.

#4 Yura Movsisyan - €6 million

Republic of Ireland v Armenia - EURO 2012 Qualifier

The Armenian forward is a famous name in Major League Soccer, but his most eminent spell came during his time with Spartak Moscow. He started his professional campaign in America after moving there from Armenia at a very young age.

Marking his debut for the Kansas City Wizards, Movsisyan also played for Real Salt Lake in the MLS. He then moved to Europe when he signed for Danish club Randers in 2010.

A year later, Movsisyan joined Krasnodar midway through the season and produced a display that earned him the club's Most Valuable Player award.

Russian Premier Liga @premierliga_en



Ex-player of FC Krasnodar and Spartak has retired from football today: he played 112 matches and scored 48 goals in



Let's watch one of his masterpieces again 🔥



#Krasnodar #Spartak Yura Movsisyan has a plenty of goals, which are worth watching 😍Ex-player of FC Krasnodar and Spartak has retired from football today: he played 112 matches and scored 48 goals in #RPL Let's watch one of his masterpieces again 🔥 Yura Movsisyan has a plenty of goals, which are worth watching 😍Ex-player of FC Krasnodar and Spartak has retired from football today: he played 112 matches and scored 48 goals in #RPL ⚽Let's watch one of his masterpieces again 🔥#Krasnodar #Spartak https://t.co/R1oCMWNuu9

Following that spell was the period with Spartak Moscow, where he spent four seasons. The forward then marked his return to MLS by signing for his former club, Real Salt Lake.

His last spell was with Chicago Fire, after which he was a free agent for a while. In 2021, he announced his retirement from professional football at 33 when he was valued at €6 million.

