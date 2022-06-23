5 most valuable forwards in the world according to CIES (June 2022)

Nothing remains constant in the world of football. The consistency demanded by the game has always been extremely difficult to achieve, with only the best players being able to sustain their good form for a prolonged period of time.

The situation has been more challenging for the forwards as they are expected to be productive in front of goal week in, week out. Modern-day football has seen teams go ultra defensive at times, only making it harder for the forwards to have a strong impact on a consistent basis.

Top European clubs have some of the finest forwards in world football in their ranks. The individual qualities of these attackers make them invaluable to their teams, helping them scale new heights.

Footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used to dominate the list of most valuable forwards over the last decade. But things have now changed, with the duo in the twilight of their careers.

On that note, we take a look at some of the most valuable forwards in the world right now.

Note: All values are as per CIES Football Observatory

#5 Luis Diaz (Liverpool, €110 million)

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto for €45 million in January. The Reds have always favored players with versatility and the Colombian international is no different.

Diaz, who can play almost anywhere in attack, can be brutally effective when on song. Using his amazing dribbling and creative abilities, the versatile forward has the potential to hurt any opposition.

The 25-year-old registered 14 goals and five assists in 18 league games for Porto last season. He also maintained his fine form for Liverpool, scoring four times and setting up three more in 13 Premier League appearances.

With Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich, €110 million-rated Diaz is expected to play an even more vital role for Liverpool next season.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City, €124 million)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has an amazing squad at his disposal. While most of the players have been signed from other clubs, Phil Foden is a product of City's academy.

The England international is capable of playing on the flanks and also centrally. With his wide passing range and creativity, Foden is a delightful player to watch.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 45 appearances across competitions last season, helping Manchester City to the Premier League title.

He is the most valued English forward at €124 million.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City, €152.6 million)

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland is third on our list. The Norwegian star joined the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million this summer.

He registered 83 goals and 19 assists in 87 appearances across competitions for Dortmund, showcasing his clinical finishing on a consistent basis.

It will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old fares in the Premier League, which is known for its physicality.

Haaland is currently valued at €152.6 million.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, €185.3 million)

Brazil have produced some fantastic footballers over the years and continue to do so. Vinicius Junior is another Brazilian who is likely to grow into a top footballer in the coming years.

The 21-year-old was in wonderful form for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season. Vinicius was a lethal and consistent threat in Los Blancos' attack alongside the more experienced Karim Benzema.

The Brazilian international scored 22 goals and set up 20 more in 52 appearances across competitions last season, helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

Vinicius, who has a bright future, is currently valued at €185.3 million.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, €205.6 million)

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe penned a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, thereby dashing Los Blancos' hopes of signing the French superstar.

Mbappe will now hope to make the most of his capabilities and lead the club to Champions League glory soon. He registered 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season.

The France international finished the season as Ligue 1's top goalscorer (28) and leading assist provider (19).

Mbappe, who is currently valued at €205.6 million, is the most valued player in the world right now.

