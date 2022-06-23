5 most valuable full-backs in the world according to CIES (June 2022)

The game of football has evolved over time. Nowadays, the importance and role of every single player on the pitch has been detailed minutely to the team's benefit.

This has certainly brought more light to how influential a quality full-back can be in the gameplay. Using the width to its maximum is no longer just the role of a winger but one of the primary duties of a wide defender. Top-quality full-backs have been extremely impactful in the modern game on a regular basis.

It is almost imperative that a full-back contributes both in defense and attack. Top clubs nowadays rely heavily on them to make a difference.

That being said, being consistently effective as a right-back or a left-back is tricky. Yet some footballers have made it look effortlessly easy. Here, we take a look at the top and most valued full-backs in the football world right now.

Note: All values are as per CIES Football Observatory

#5 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

There are some amazing young full-backs in the football world right now and one such player is Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back has been a bright spark on the left flank for the Bavarian club.

Davies' high energy, intense work-rate and amazing ability to contribute in attack makes him a very important player. He also possesses the capacity to take on players and dribble past them. Last season, he dribbled past 80 players in the Bundesliga, the second-most in the league despite starting just 20 matches.

Bayern Munich have shown a lot of faith in the youngster, which is one of the reasons why they let go of David Alaba last summer. Alphonso Davies surely has a bright future ahead of himself and is currently valued at €72.1 million.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

At the age of just 23, Achraf Hakimi has had the pleasure of playing for some of the top clubs in Spain, Germany, Italy and France. Having started his career with Real Madrid, the Moroccan right-back first impressed when he played for Borussia Dortmund after joining them on loan in the 2018-19 season.

He spent two seasons with the German club before deciding to join Inter Milan on a permanent basis in the 2020-21 season. Under Antonio Conte's management then, Hakimi was a key player on the right flank, playing as a right-back and right-wing-back as and when needed.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2019/20: 10 ( )

◉ 2020/21: 8 ( )

◉ 2021/22: 6 ( )



Could he be on the move again? 🤔 Achraf Hakimi has played in three different leagues in the last three seasons and only three defenders have provided more assists in that time:◉ 2019/20: 10 (◉ 2020/21: 8 (◉ 2021/22: 6 (Could he be on the move again? 🤔 Achraf Hakimi has played in three different leagues in the last three seasons and only three defenders have provided more assists in that time: ◉ 2019/20: 10 (🇩🇪)◉ 2020/21: 8 (🇮🇹)◉ 2021/22: 6 (🇫🇷) Could he be on the move again? 🤔 https://t.co/CJBw3pXWWq

He played an important role in helping Inter win the Scudetto before deciding to leave next season to join Paris Saint-Germain. Hakimi contributed with four goals and six assists in Ligue 1 in 32 appearances last season. The Moroccan defender has a lot of potential and is currently valued at €75.2 million.

#3 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo is arguably one of the most versatile players in the football world right now. Since joining Manchester City in the 2019-20 season, the Portuguese defender has been a delight to watch.

With his fine ability to be brutally impactful playing on either flank, Cancelo has been an asset to Pep Guardiola. Using his fine dribbling, amazing passing and creativity, the 28-year-old scored once and registered seven assists last season in the Premier League.

Squawka @Squawka João Cancelo is the only player with 50+ aerial duels won, 50+ take-ons completed and 50+ tackles made in the 2021/22 PL:



◉ 86 tackles made

◉ 53 take-ons completed

◉ 52 aerial duels won

◎ 77 shots

◎ 7 assists



And he's played the most final ⅓ passes in the league. 🤪 João Cancelo is the only player with 50+ aerial duels won, 50+ take-ons completed and 50+ tackles made in the 2021/22 PL:◉ 86 tackles made◉ 53 take-ons completed◉ 52 aerial duels won◎ 77 shots◎ 7 assistsAnd he's played the most final ⅓ passes in the league. 🤪 https://t.co/kdj11UoUNV

No player in Europe's top five leagues made more carries into the final third (138) than Joao Cancelo. The Manchester City defender is currently valued at €78 million.

#2 Reece James (Chelsea)

Among the fine youngsters that have come through Chelsea's academy, Reece James has surely made a name for himself with his attacking gameplay. The English defender primarily plays as a right-back but is also widely used as a right wing-back.

James had a stellar 2021-22 Premier League season, with five goals and nine assists to his name in just 22 starts. His crossing and playmaking on the right has been eye-catching and entertaining.

Squawka @Squawka



26 games

117 duels won

108 crosses

99x possession won

71 touches in opp. box

48 chances created

37 shots

10 shots on target

9 big chances created

9 assists

5 goals



No defender was directly involved in more goals. Reece James' 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:26 games117 duels won108 crosses99x possession won71 touches in opp. box48 chances created37 shots10 shots on target9 big chances created9 assists5 goalsNo defender was directly involved in more goals. Reece James' 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:26 games117 duels won 108 crosses 99x possession won71 touches in opp. box48 chances created37 shots10 shots on target 9 big chances created 9 assists 5 goals No defender was directly involved in more goals. 👏 https://t.co/698PHTaSf1

The 22-year-old defender will be hoping to have a more impactful time in the new season in his bid to start for England in the upcoming FIFA World Cup this year. Reece James is currently valued at €82.5 million.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Not many defenders have the technical ability to be as sound as Trent Alexander-Arnold is right now. The Liverpool right-back was in stellar form in the Premier League last season, having scored twice and registered 12 assists.

Trent not only provided the highest number of through balls (20) but also made the highest number of key passes (89) in the Premier League last campaign. Along with his amazing passing and crossing abilities, the Englishman is also a lethal player when it comes to taking set-pieces.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Highest xA

◉ Highest xA open-play

◉ Most passes into the final ⅓

◉ Most passes into opp. box

◉ Most Big Chances created

◎ 84 chances created

◎ 12 assists



The right-back in playmaker pyjamas. Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Highest xA◉ Highest xA open-play◉ Most passes into the final ⅓◉ Most passes into opp. box◉ Most Big Chances created◎ 84 chances created◎ 12 assistsThe right-back in playmaker pyjamas. Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Highest xA◉ Highest xA open-play◉ Most passes into the final ⅓◉ Most passes into opp. box◉ Most Big Chances created◎ 84 chances created◎ 12 assistsThe right-back in playmaker pyjamas. 🎯 https://t.co/npTcRck7tL

With Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool this summer (Source: BBC), it will be interesting to see how Trent links up with the Uruguayan. The 23-year-old defender is currently valued at €87.4 million, the highest among full-backs.

