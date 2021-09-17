5 most valuable goalkeeper duos in the world

Gone are the days when goalkeepers commanded a lowly amount in transfers. Clubs are prepared to break the bank to sign goalkeepers these days. More importantly, there's a renewed focus on having a fair amount of competition in the club's own goalkeeping department.

As a result, we're starting to see plenty of teams with more than one top quality goalkeeper. While teams tend to ultimately stick to one for the sake of consistency, the job of the rest in the department is to make sure he doesn't get too complacent.

Teams have become warier about the consequences of their first-choice goalkeeper suffering a major injury. Top-quality goalkeeper duos are slowly starting to become a thing in the world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable goalkeeper duos in the world of football.

#5 Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool) - €62.5 million

Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher

Over the course of the past three seasons, Alisson Becker has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Liverpool's goalkeeping department had been suspect for a number of seasons prior to his arrival.

It took Loris Karius' disasterclass in the 2017-18 Champions League final for the Merseysiders to finally decide to splash the cash on a world-class goalkeeper. The Brazilian custodian's arrival and the quality performances he has turned in has gone a long way towards the Merseysiders' success in recent years.

Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper is Caoimhin Kelleher. In this duo, Alisson is the one doing the heavy lifting as he is valued at €60 million. Kelleher's valuation stands at €2.5 million but it's just enough to earn the pair a place on this list.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC As expected Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC . Reward for his impressive progress last season. Now the No 2 behind Alisson. As expected Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC. Reward for his impressive progress last season. Now the No 2 behind Alisson.

#4 Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) - €63 million

Andriy Lunin, Thibaut Courtois and Diego Altube of Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is a trusted presence between the sticks for Los Blancos and the Belgian national team. The tall and athletic keeper has proved his credentials plenty of times in his illustrious career.

The 29-year-old has a valuation of €60 million. Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper is Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin. The 22-year-old is rather inexperienced and spent time on loan at Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo before returning to Real Madrid this past summer.

Lunin is valued at €3 million and the duo have a combined valuation of €63 million, which is the fourth best in the world.

