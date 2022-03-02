5 most valuable goalkeepers aged 30 and above in football right now - March 2022

Over time, the goalkeeper's value in football has only increased. In the modern era, the man between the sticks is not only expected to stop goals but also be quite good with the ball at his feet.

With the sweeper-keeper role more in demand these days, the goalkeeper's role has grown beyond the penalty box. While it adds more responsibility, it can turn out to be a blessing if executed with perfection.

Goalkeepers tend to get better with age

We saw how great Edwin Van Der Sar was with Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils at the age of 35 and went on to achieve a number of trophies with the club, giving some stellar performances in the process.

The Dutchman was impressive and aged like fine wine. Similar cases are being observed in recent times. Here, we take a look at the top goalkeepers above the age of 30 who hold the highest market value.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

The German goalkeeper is original inventor of the sweeper-keeper role. Manuel Neuer's wonderful ability to read the game and anticipate opposition players' next move has been helpful in restricting a number of attacks.

His goal-stopping abilities and sharp reflexes have always been his key assets. The 35-year-old has been a great servant to Bayern Munich, having won an awful lot of trophies with them and being a largely reliable figure between the sticks.

Neuer has so far won nine Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokal, six DFL-Supercup and two Champions League trophies. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is still going strong and has kept 11 cleansheets so far this season. He is valued at €14m right now.

#4 Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

The Polish goalkeeper was once an Arsenal player but couldn't find much success with them. Wojciech Szczesny's most notable achievement there was winning the FA Cup twice.

After five seasons with the north London club, he moved to Roma before joining Juventus. Since then, the Polishman has become an important part of the Italian giants' squad.

Squawka Football @Squawka Wojciech Szczesny has saved more penalties in Serie A than any other goalkeeper since the start of last season:



◉ vs Spezia

◉ vs AC Milan

◉ vs Roma

◉ vs Roma



Denying Jose Mourinho’s side again. 🧤 Wojciech Szczesny has saved more penalties in Serie A than any other goalkeeper since the start of last season: ◉ vs Spezia ◉ vs AC Milan◉ vs Roma◉ vs Roma Denying Jose Mourinho’s side again. 🧤 https://t.co/TEWTjSGyNX

The 31-year-old has so far won three Serie A titles with Juventus but has been unlucky not to win the Champions League. Currently, he is valued at €15m with 13 cleansheets so far to his name this season.

#3 Yassine Bonou (Sevilla)

Yassin Bounou, better known as Bono, plays for Sevilla in Spain. The Canada-born Moroccan goalkeeper joined the Spanish side in 2019 on a year-long loan.

The move was made permanent the following year courtesy of Bono's impressive performances in the domestic cup and more importantly in the Europa League. He played a key role in the team's title triumph in the 2019-20 season.

He saved Raul Jimenez's spot kick in the quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers to help his club to a 1-0 win. Bono's remarkable one-on-one stop against Romelu Lukaku in the final against Inter Milan also proved crucial as Sevilla won 3-2. The Sevilla goalkeeper is currently valued at €15m.

#2 David de Gea (Manchester United)

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a savior for Manchester United more often than not. Especially since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, David de Gea has been one of the most consistent players for Manchester United.

With his amazing reflexes and acrobatic saves, he has been a delight to watch. The 31-year-old's loyalty to Manchester United has been unquestionable as he has stayed with them through thick and thin.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Unmatched David de Gea has kept 129 Premier League clean sheets, more than any other Man United goalkeeper.Unmatched David de Gea has kept 129 Premier League clean sheets, more than any other Man United goalkeeper. Unmatched 😤 https://t.co/oLBmKR3Z5P

De Gea has looked in form this season and has made 116 saves across all competitions.

The 31-year-old has won the Premier League and Europa League with United and will be looking to win more silverware before he hangs up his boots. The Spaniard is currently valued at €18m.

#1 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy has enjoyed a stunning spell with Chelsea since joining them in the summer of 2020. In his very first season with the Blues, he won the Champions League, keeping nine cleansheets in the process, the joint-most in the history of the tournament.

His sharp reflexes and fabulous shot-stopping abilities have been very useful for both his club and country. Edouard Mendy recently won the 2021 African Cup of Nations with Senegal, and was named the best goalkeeper of the competition.

He was named both the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021. Edouard Mendy's presence in goal brings an immense amount of security to Chelsea and is one of their most important players. The 30-year-old is currently valued at €32m.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava