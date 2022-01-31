5 most valuable Italy U-23 players - January 2022

Italy holds one of the richest legacies in world football. Over the years, the nation has given some of the most gifted footballers. One associates a hard, defensively solid style of play with Italy, but the Mediterranean country has also produced attacking geniuses and midfield maestros.

The five names on the list are all aged 23 or below. They are yet to enter their peaks completely but already have high market valuations. These footballers are the crown jewels of their respective clubs and have already become influential squad members.

#5 Moise Kean - €32 Million

Kean has another chance to impress

Of all the players on this list, Kean has had the most mixed run of form. He was a highly rated teenager when he came up the ranks at Juventus. He failed to make big of his potential and was shipped off to Everton. Settling down in a different league in a foreign nation is a hard task. Kean mostly played second fiddle behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin but had a good loan spell at PSG.

Kean is currently back where it started but is in a loan spell. He will be at Juventus until the end of the 2022-23 season, and the future holds for his remains to be seen. The biggest issue with Kean has been his inconsistencies that have greatly hindered his minutes on the pitch.

In his second stint at the Italian club, Kean has mostly been a bench option. His 910 minutes have been spread across 25 appearances, but Kean has done reasonably well. He has scored 4 goals and assisted one, but his potential is much higher than his performances have been till now in his career.

#4 Nicolo Zaniolo - €33M

Zaniolo has the potential to become a top player

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most highly-rated young footballers coming through the ranks in Italian football. Zaniolo spent his youth in several Italian clubs, including major ones like Inter. He was acquired for a bargain price by Roma in 2018 and has since developed tremendously.

Zaniolo is extremely versatile and can play well centrally or in wide positions. He is extremely adept at passing the fall to find teammates and is no stranger to scoring goals from his own feet.

Zaniolo has made 26 appearances so far in which he started on the right flank. He has scored 4 goals so far, along with 5 assists, but will want to increase both to match his potential.

