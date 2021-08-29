5 most valuable La Liga teams right now

La Liga is the most successful domestic league in terms of European club titles. The Spanish top division sides have managed to win a total of 20 Champions League titles and 13 Europa League trophies so far.

However, La Liga is set to significantly lose out on sponsorships and television deals due to the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona. The league also lost considerable impetus among world football fans when Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018.

La Liga has been losing its market value

Once touted as the most formidable domestic league in the world, the Spanish top division is steadily losing its assets in the market. Nevertheless, La Liga has only turned more competitive and could revive its status in the future.

On that note, let's dive right into the top five most valuable La Liga teams right now.

#5 Real Sociedad - €378.50 million

Real Sociedad enjoyed an impressive campaign last term

Real Sociedad finished fifth in the 2020-21 La Liga season. The Los Txuri-Urdin had finished sixth in the preceding season. Imanol Alguacil's side were a formidable unit at home, losing just four league games the previous season.

The Basque-based side possess a barrage of talented playmakers with the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Igor Zubeldia and Martin Zubimendi in their ranks. Sociedad's top scorer the previous season was Sweden's Alexander Isak. The striker has netted a total of 17 goals and is also the club's third-most valuable player at the moment.

Oyarzabal leads the club charts with an astounding value of €70 million in the market while Isak is worth €40 million. The arrival of the likes of Alexander Sorloth, Mathew Ryan and Diego Rico for the new season has surcharged Sociedad's overall market value to around €378.50 million.

#4 Sevilla FC - €444.90 million

Sevilla finished fourth in the La Liga.

Sevilla were in the mix for a possible title coup throughout the course of the 2020-21 season but lost their way at the fag end of the La Liga campaign. The Los Nervionenses won just twice in their final five to finish fourth on the table.

The 2019-20 Europa League champions have been busy in the transfer window after a trophyless campaign. Sevilla brought in Spanish striker Rafa Mir from Wolves alongside the likes of Gonzalo Montiel, Thomas Delaney and Ludwig Augustinsson.

Julen Lopetegui's side have skyrocketed in terms of its market value. Sevilla are now pegged at a market value of €444.90 million. With on-field inconsistency at Real Madrid and Barcelona, Sevilla have a decent opportunity to be in the reckoning for a La Liga title yet again in the current season.

