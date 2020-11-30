5 most valuable left-backs in world football right now

Full-backs have to be some of the most industrious individuals on a football pitch. They have to shuttle the length of the field over the course of the 90 minutes. There's no place to hide and that's perhaps the reason why top managers ensure they have some quality full-backs on their squad.

We've seen some legendary left-backs over the years and today, as the modern game evolves and the role of a left-back in one team could be different from the other, one thing to note is that their importance has not faded.

There used to be a time when attackers used to be really expensive and defenders were available for cheaper rates. Gone are those days and these days full-backs can cost upwards of £50 million and it's quite commonplace.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable left-backs in the world right now.

(Figures courtesy- Transfermarkt.com)

#5 Lucas Hernandez - €50 million

The Bayern Munich left-back Lucas Hernandez was bought from Atletico Madrid by Bayern Munich for a whopping €80 million in the summer of 2019. He is a club-record signing but if you ask whether the move has worked out and whether he's been able to justify his price tag, we'll have to answer in the negative.

Lucas Hernandez suffered a ligament injury early in his first season at Bayern Munich and has struggled to break into the first team consistently. Youngster Alphonso Davies was keen to take that role off him. Hernandez has shown that he can play at centre-back as well.

However, David Alaba has been doing a stellar job for Bayern in the back three and as such Hernandez continues to fight for a spot in the back three with Jerome Boateng and Sule. As a result, it is no real surprise that his valuation has dropped to €50 million.

#4 Ben Chilwell - €50 million

Chelsea went on a spending spree this past summer transfer window and one of their priority signings was Ben Chilwell. Frank Lampard was desperate to improve the left-back position and had identified Leicester City left-back Chilwell as the ideal player to do that.

Chilwell is an attacking full-back and Chelsea wouldn't feel like they lost out on a cut-price deal for an alternative option namely Sergio Reguilon who ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Chilwell has started the season well for Chelsea and he already has two goals and two assists to his name in the Premier League.

