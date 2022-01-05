5 most valuable Ligue 1 players who do not play for PSG

Over the course of the last decade, PSG have absolutely dominated French football. Their seven Ligue 1 titles and six Coupe de France triumphs are proof of how one-sided the contest has been in France.

PSG may have lost their first title of the decade to LOSC Lille last season, but as things stand they are headed towards redemption.

Mauricio Pochettino's team are top of the Ligue 1 table having lost only one game so far this season. They have a comfortable cushion of 13 points from second-placed Nice and will mostly run away with the title once again. A team is only as good as its players and in the case of PSG they only keep getting better.

The most valuable players in Ligue 1 all belong to PSG

The Ligue 1 giants have a star-studded lineup boasting some of the biggest names in Europe. They also have a modern football great in Lionel Messi in their ranks now. These are some of the most sought-after names and their market value precedes their reputation.

In fact, PSG are the only team in France that are considered competent enough to challenge top teams in the UEFA Champions League. As such, it is no surprise that out of 10 most valuable Ligue 1 players, eight belong to their squad. But French football has its many superstars and not all of them wear a PSG jersey.

Here are the five most valuable Ligue 1 players who do not belong to PSG.

#5 Houssem Aouar - €32M

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

One name that echoed a lot throughout 2021 with various suitors emerging was Houssem Aouar. The Olympique Lyon midfielder is undoubtedly among the best midfielders in Ligue 1 although he has gone through a dip in form in the last six-months.

The 23-year old is primarily a central-midfielder, a No.8 if you may, but is capable of playing a more advanced as well as wider role on the left. He is a technically skilled player with a very impressive passing range often on display in Ligue 1 matches.

The Anfield Alert 🔔 @TheAnfieldAlert



Coutinho V2.



Do it



€25 million for Houssem Aouar at 23 years old?Coutinho V2.Do it €25 million for Houssem Aouar at 23 years old?Coutinho V2.Do it 🇫🇷 https://t.co/soxvfeZjKm

Aouar's market value has been decreasing since October 2020, when it was €50m as per Transfermarkt. However, at €32m he is still the fifth-most valuable non-PSG player in the French top-flight. This could be a good time for the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and even PSG, all of whom have enquired about his signature at some point to try and persuade Lyon to sell.

#4 Lucas Paqueta - €35M

Paqueta (right) has been in inspirational form for both Brazil and Lyon

A significant reason behind Houssem Aouar's fading charm in France is credited to another Lyon star, Lucas Paqueta. Even though the Brazilian only joined the Ligue 1 club one season ago, he has quickly established himself as a regular. He makes important contributions to the team apart from his attractive goal and assist tally.

Having joined from AC Milan for a fee of €20m, his rising stock proves that the 24-year old has developed himself since moving to Ligue 1. If PSG ever decide to dump Julian Draxler from their ranks, they might not have to look beyond Lyon. Last season, he scored nine goals and provided six assists in 30 league games.

This campaign has been a positive one as well for the attacking midfielder, who has six goals and three assists to his name in 17 Ligue 1 matches. That is a better tally than PSG's forwards like Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi.

YZ @Yakingz_ HEADLINERS CONCEPT

Lucas Paquetá - 87 CAM

Good season + October Ligue 1 POTM = Deserved card ?



& are really appreciated

#Headliners #FIFA22 #FUT22 HEADLINERS CONCEPTLucas Paquetá- 87 CAMGood season + October Ligue 1 POTM = Deserved card ?are really appreciated ⚡️ HEADLINERS CONCEPT ⚡️Lucas Paquetá 🇧🇷 - 87 CAMGood season + October Ligue 1 POTM = Deserved card ?❤️&🔁 are really appreciated #Headliners #FIFA22 #FUT22 https://t.co/F5ibL50IZv

The Brazilian is extremely skilled and an efficient dribbler whose winning mentality has been appreciated. Like a modern midfielder must, Paqueta works a lot without the ball to help his team press and get back into possession.

At times he has been the only shining light for Lyon, getting on the scoresheet in the defeats against PSG and Stade Rennes. The Brazilian also scored the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win against Montpellier.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar