5 most valuable players aged 34 and older

They say age is a number. But considering the physical nature of the game, not many footballers can continue playing at a high level until their mid-30s and beyond.

30 is generally considered to be the age when a professional player's physical ability begins declining. However, there are always exceptions to the rule. With improved physical fitness and conditioning, more and more players are able to play well into their 30s at the top. A fantastic example is Gianluigi Buffon, who is still going strong with his boyhood club Parma at the age of 42.

There have been many instances of players in their 30s winning big titles for their teams. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players aged 34 and above at the moment:

#5 Keylor Navas (34) - €12 million

Keylor Navas has been a standout performer for club and country.

The 34-year-old Costa Rican international has kept an impressive 40 clean sheets in 85 games across competitions for PSG. Navas was a standout performer in the Parisians' win against defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. He also excelled during their run to the final in the same competition during the 2019-20 campaign.

10 - No other goalkeeper has made more saves than @PSG_English's Keylor Navas 🇨🇷 in a Champions League quarter-final game since at least 2003/04 (also 10 for Manuel Neuer 🇩🇪 against Real Madrid in 2017). Heroic. pic.twitter.com/giUNHCCsZc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 7, 2021

Before arriving at PSG two summers ago, Navas won three Champions League and one La Liga title with Real Madrid. But Thibaut Courtois' arrival made him surplus to requirements. Navas has also kept 34 clean sheets for the Costa Rican national team.

The Costa Rican hit the ground running in Paris, helping PSG win the 2019-20 Ligue 1 title by keeping 11 clean sheets in 21 games. Navas has started all four league games this season, ahead of Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

#4 Luis Suarez (34) - €15 million

Luis Suarez is still going strong at the age of 34.

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific strikers to have graced the game since the turn of the century.

After prolific stints at Ajax and Liverpool, Suarez arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and soared to greater heights. In a hugely successful six-season stay at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan scored almost 200 goals. He formed a fearsome attacking triumvirate with Lionel Messi and Neymar, with the trio powering the Catalans to the continental treble in 2014-15.

Following a lean campaign in 2019-20, Suarez was surprisingly sold by the Blaugrna to direct rivals Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan proved to his old employers that they were wrong in letting him go almost immediately. Suarez struck 21 league goals to help the Rojiblancos win their first La Liga title in seven years.

Last summer, Barcelona sold Luis Suarez because they thought he was too old.



Atletico Madrid signed him for just €6 million.



In his debut season, he scored 21 goals to guide them to the La Liga title.



Never write off Luis Suarez. pic.twitter.com/F7dAgZU8TG — Goal (@goal) May 23, 2021

Suarez is also Uruguay's all-time top scorer with 63 goals in 123 caps. He is expected to produce another prolific campaign this term as the Rojiblancos seek to win consecutive league titles.

