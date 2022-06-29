5 most valuable players aged 35 and above in the world right now (June, 2022)

The value of younger players in world football is increasing by the day, as evidenced by the transfer fees shelled out for them. However, that does not mean that the value of experienced professionals has dipped astronomically, and their quality has not deteriorated either.

Some of the best players in the world at the moment are comfortably in their 30s and are continuing to rule the roost. While they shall have to hang up their boots at some stage in the future, a few of them look like they will continue to play at the top for at least a couple more years.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 of the most valuable players aged 35 and above in the world right now. (June, 2022)

#5 Keylor Navas - €8 million

Keylor Navas is among the leading players in the world

Keylor Navas has been quite the forgotten man over the last couple of years, especially since joining Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican ace had to compete for a starting spot with Gianluigi Donnarumma last season and has a lot of fight left in him.

Although his reflexes were not as sharp as they were when he secured three consecutive Champions League trophies for Real Madrid, Navas is still one of the best in the business. His point-blank saves were mesmerizing, while his positioning in 1v1 situations remains exquisite.

However, the shot-stopper will turn 36 in December, courtesy of which it is only fitting that his current market value is €8 million. Regardless, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Navas will be eager to play at his best in the upcoming months with PSG.

#4 Luka Modric - €10 million

Luka Modric stands tall among current players

Luka Modric does not seem to have aged since he pulled on the famous white jersey of Real Madrid for the first time in 2012. The Croatian magician continues to pull the midfield strings at the Santiago Bernabeu as evidenced by Los Blancos recently lifting their 14th Champions League trophy.

Signed from Tottenham Hotspur, Modric came into his own at Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti before coming to life under Zinedine Zidane. While he won everything there was to win under the French manager, he still has a few rounds left in him.

Modric remains an astute creator, orchestrator, and ball carrier. His vision in the final third of the pitch was phenomenal and he has turned his weaknesses into his strengths. One of the best midfielders to ever grace the game, the 36-year-old star currently has a market value of €10 million.

#3 Manuel Neuer - €15 million

Manuel Neuer counts among the best players even today

Manuel Neuer looked down and out a couple of years ago but the German goalkeeper is still very much on top at Bayern Munich. Since turning club captain, he has taken on leadership skills in his stride and has continued to pull off miraculous saves.

While his mistakes have increased over the last two seasons, they have not hurt the club's ambitions in conquering Europe. In fact, their dominance in the German league has remained intact, and Neuer, who is currently valued at €15 million, deserves a lot of credit for the same.

Moreover, he only conceded 26 goals in 28 league appearances for the club last season. Hence, despite turning 36 in March, Neuer is still very capable of playing at the biggest club in Germany and will plan on doing so until he retires.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - €30 million

Ronaldo is among the best players in the forward line in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo may be showing mild signs of discontent at Manchester United but the Portuguese international will be ready to go again next season.

The 37-year-old star, who finished as his club's top goal-scorer with 24 goals to his name, turned up on a number of occasions for the Red Devils last season.

In fact, his winning goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were something out of a fairytale for the old-school Manchester United fan. Despite his legs slowing down, Ronaldo has the intelligence, physique, and mentality to be one of the best players on the planet.

Skye sports Premier league @skyefootbol :Cristiano Ronaldo in his worst 'season' has more goals than 2 of the 3 ballon d'or favourite :Cristiano Ronaldo in his worst 'season' has more goals than 2 of the 3 ballon d'or favourite 📑:Cristiano Ronaldo in his worst 'season' has more goals than 2 of the 3 ballon d'or favourite 😳 https://t.co/skLunTYdEk

To put his achievements into context, he had only five fewer goals than Premier League Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min. Ronaldo may not be at the best club in Europe or England anymore but the Portuguese sensation is still an elite player. Hence, it is no co-incidence that he still has a market value of €30 million.

#1 Lionel Messi - €50 million

Lionel Messi is still one of the greatest players in the game

Lionel Messi had one of his poorest seasons in domestic football last term as his move to Paris Saint-Germain failed to work out. However, that does not mean that he cannot right the wrongs in the upcoming campaign.

In fact, he only had an awful season by his standards as he still bagged six goals and 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances. Additionally, he also scored five goals in seven Champions League appearances, albeit failing to guide the Parisians past the Round of 16 stage.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If you scored 50 goals a season for 15 years straight, you would retire with 750 goals to your name.



Lionel Messi has scored 769 🤯 If you scored 50 goals a season for 15 years straight, you would retire with 750 goals to your name.Lionel Messi has scored 769 🤯 https://t.co/eD2lTFTDMt

However, Messi still holds the key to unlocking the toughest defenses in world football and his dribbling ability is still top-notch. Hence, with the 2022 World Cup around the corner, one would not be surprised if the Argentinian has an incredible season next term.

Messi currently has a market value of €50 million, which is quite extraordinary for somebody who recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far