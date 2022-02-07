5 most valuable players aged 37 and above in football right now - January 2022

While some players hang up their boots after they reach a certain age, others continue to commit themselves to “the beautiful game”. Not many footballers can boast of a long and successful career, and the ones that can are certainly fortunate.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 37th birthday on the 5th of February and is one of the oldest players in the Premier League. However, he has shown no sign of stopping and will undoubtedly continue to give his best. Ronaldo is now part of a select few that continue to step onto the pitch even though they are past their prime.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo Turning 37 means nothing when you're eternal 🕰Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo Turning 37 means nothing when you're eternal 🕰Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/P9Z1HBvaXZ

Apart from maintaining their physique, these incredible players also have the mindset that helps them perform at the biggest stages in world football.

Let us now take a look at the five most valuable players aged 37 and above:

#5 Andres Iniesta - €2 million

Vissel Kobe v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Group G

Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders to grace the pitch. The midfield maestro was a crucial part of the Barcelona squad that won the treble in 2009 and 2015. Iniesta joined Barcelona’s academy at the age of 12 where he impressed the coaches and the senior players.

Iniesta won innumerable trophies with Barca, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. He is one of the most decorated footballers, having won 35 major trophies in his career. The Spaniard is currently valued at €2 million.

Iniesta is also a national hero, as he was vital in Spain’s success in the 2010 World Cup. His extra-time winner in the finals against the Netherlands will forever be remembered. Iniesta bid farewell to Barca after 22 years and signed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe in the 2018-19 season.

#4 Samir Handanovic - €2.5 million

Atalanta BC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

An indispensable part of Inter Milan's squad, Samir Handanovic has rescued his side in several tricky situations during his 10-year-long career with the club. The Slovenian shot-stopper may be 37, but his reflexes are as sharp as ever and he continues to command the backline.

Handanovic has made an incredible 538 appearances in Serie A, equalling Juventus legend Silvio Pioli’s record. He has the ninth-most appearances in the history of the competition. The Slovenian is valued at €2.5 million on the transfer market.

Handanovic won Serie A with Inter last season and the Italian Super Cup this January. If Inter continue their brilliant form, he will soon be adding another league title to his collection. Inter are currently first in the league, but they have a lead of just one point over their chasers.

Edited by Aditya Singh