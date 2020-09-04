5 most valuable players in the Bundesliga currently

The Bundesliga's stock as a top European league has only risen over the years. Not for nothing are the current European champions, Bayern Munich, from the league. However, even though Bayern's hegemony on the league is well chronicled, it does not mean the other teams in the Bundesliga are shorn of quality.

More often than not, the other top clubs in the league, such as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, produce quality players that are often snatched by the other biggies of Europe, including Bayern. Cases in point include Kevin De Bruyne, who moved to Manchester City from Wolfsburg, and Roberto Firmino, who moved from Hoffenheim to Liverpool.

These two are lighting up the Premier League right now, but it is not only because of them that Bundesliga has developed the reputation of being a feeder league. Even Bayern has failed to hold on to stars like Toni Kroos for whom the lure of Real Madrid was too much to resist.

As this article is composed, another top Bundesliga star, Kai Havertz, is inching closer to a shift to England with Chelsea, while Timo Werner has already joined the London club after a great season with RB Leipzig.

There are several other hot prospects in the league, some who have shifted there as its standards improve every season and others who might be angling for a move away after impressing in Germany. In this article, we take a look at the five most valuable players in Bundesliga right now.

#T5. Erling Braut Haaland (£64.80 million)

Erling Haaland.

To a huge extent, the early part of last season belonged to Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian wunderkind, who seemed to be scoring goals at will whenever he played.

For Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland set the Champions League on fire, becoming the first teenager to net in the first four Champions League games he played. Not only did he keep on scoring whenever he turned out for the Austrian outfit, but he also made a habit of netting hat-tricks regardless of the competition.

He went on to score in each of his first five matches, joining elite company in doing so. Salzburg had the hottest young striker in their ranks and Haaland made the obvious move to the bigger Bundesliga in the winter transfer window, switching to Dortmund and continuing his astonishing goal-scoring spree in Germany.

He has already netted 16 times in 18 games for the German club. Can Dortmund hold on to the striker already valued at £64.80 million? They have often been in this situation and past experience tells us that sooner, rather than later, Haaland will seek greener pastures.

#T5 Serge Gnabry (£64.80 million)

Serge Gnabry.

One will not be exaggerating if one says that Serge Gnabry is one of the best wingers in the world right now. His brilliant, skillful, incisive dribbling and passing along Bayern's flanks played a crucial role in them winning the Champions League.

He scored crucial and beautiful goals in the quarter-final and the semi-final and even netted four times in an earlier match against last year's finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old began his full professional career in England with Arsenal but he slowly started spreading his wings after moving back to Germany with Werder Bremen. Gnabry has blossomed fully in the Bundesliga with the rejuvenated Bayern side, having taken his time to find his feet at the Allianz Arena.

In 88 matches for the Bavarians, Gnabry has netted 36 times and been a vital cog in their irrepressible attacking machinery. He has also become a regular member of the German national team. He is valued at £64.80 million, the same as Haaland right now.

