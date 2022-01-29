5 most valuable players currently out on loan

The January transfer window is coming to a close and top teams are looking to get their hands on some incredible talent from different parts of the world. Philippe Coutinho, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ferran Torres are just some of the names that have made headlines recently by switching clubs.

The transfer window is a club’s opportunity to grow and build a squad that can help it achieve their goals. In some cases, clubs have had to rely on a loan deal when a permanent deal isn’t feasible.

There have been several occasions on which a loan player has left a permanent impression on the fans’ hearts. Although they may not stay at the club for long, they play for the badge and prove their worth. Let’s now take a look at the five most valuable players across Europe who are currently out on loan.

#5 Manuel Locatelli - €35 Million

Juventus completed the loan signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo at the start of the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old joined the club on a two-year loan deal and can sign permanently if the Bianconeri wish to extend his services.

Locatelli was very impressive in Euro 2020 and caught the attention of various clubs across Europe with a series of impressive displays for Italy. The defensive midfielder was on Arsenal's watchlist, but he snubbed the Gunners and eventually joined Juventus.

The Italian quickly established himself as a midfield stalwart for the Bianconeri in the middle of the park and is valued at €35 million. He has been superb in midfield, putting in crucial challenges and creating chances for his teammates. Locatelli has three goals and two assists for Juventus this season.

#4 Cristian Romero - €35 Million

Cristian Romero was Tottenham Hotspur's featured signing of 2021’s summer transfer window. He signed for Spurs on loan from Atalanta, where he put in impressive defensive performances. Spurs can sign the 23-year-old permanently at the end of the season if desired.

Romero is currently valued at €35 million. The Argentine has featured in less than a third of Tottenham’s games so far, due to a hamstring injury. However, Antonio Conte is positive that the Argentine will return to the starting eleven quite soon, which is a positive for Spurs fans. Spurs will need him back to enhance their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Italian defender is the complete package, his physicality is perfectly combined with technical skills. Romero was also awarded the Serie A’s best defender award last season for his outstanding season with Atalanta. Romero was also a standout at the Copa America and played a part in their successful campaign.

