5 most valuable players in La Liga according to CIES

There may have been an outflow of talent from La Liga in recent seasons, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi departing Spain. But the top flight of Spanish football still boasts several extraordinary players.

The home of footballing giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, La Liga hosts some of the most exciting matches in the world of football every weekend. The excitement naturally comes from a host of brilliant footballers spread across different clubs.

Some of the most valuable footballers on the planet play in La Liga

There is no shortage of superstars as several clubs in the league have some high-value footballers. But the following five names are the highest valued players from all those plying their trade in the league. With age and talent on their side, these incredible footballers are only expected to develop more in the near future.

#5 Joao Felix | Atletico Madrid - €95.2M

Felix will look to do more in the second half of the La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid decided to break the bank after losing Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, and in came Joao Felix from SL Benfica in 2019.

Moving up through the ranks at the Primeira Liga side, Felix established himself as one of the hottest upcoming prospects across Europe. The rationale behind Atletico spending a fortune was to do with Felix's ability and potential.

The Portuguese forward is adept at playing as a second striker or an attacking midfielder. On occasion, he has even played on the flanks and is an extremely gifted footballer. Felix can control the ball brilliantly and break through an opponent's defense with his passes. Despite being very young, he has already become a starter at the club from the Spanish capital.

However, the current campaign has not been too fruitful for Felix. He had an affair with injuries and even lost his starting spot. Nevertheless, Felix has been effective when coming off the bench. He has made 20 appearances across all seasons in which he has scored three goals and assisted three more.

Felix will look to improve his performances in the second half of the season.

#4 Sergino Dest | Barcelona - €100.8M

Sergino Dest is yet to play to his potential in La Liga.

Many Barcelona fans considered Sergino Dest's acquisition to be a coup. The American prospect was heavily linked with Bayern Munich, but chose to move to Camp Nou instead. Dest was a highly-rated teenager at Ajax and was one of the brightest prospects in the Eredivisie.

There were several suitors for his talent, and it wasn't a surprise based on how good Dest was as a teenager. He displayed the tactical insight needed to play as an offensive wing-back while also providing able cover on defense.

While Dest still has an incredible market valuation, his performance desperately needs an upgrade.

Like his club and most of the players within their squad, Dest has been underwhelming in the current campaign. The American international has suffered from injuries and has been inconsistent when given the chance.

At certain times, he has shown his ability to the fullest. Dest has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, providing three assists. He will look to improve his performance after recovering from his injury.

