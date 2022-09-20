5 most valuable players who will be out of contract in 2023 

The 2022 summer transfer window had its fair share of high-profile big transfers, and the same is expected when the window opens in the summer of 2023. Many top players are nearing the end of their contracts and renewal talks are either yet to commence or have not yet borne fruit.

Today, we will take a look at some highly-rated superstars who could follow in the footsteps of Antonio Rudiger and Christian Eriksen and join new clubs as free agents. Now without further ado, let’s check out the five most valuable footballers who are set to be without a contract in June 2023:

Valuation via: Transfermarkt

#5 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) — €45 million

Widely hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Atletico Madrid superstar Jan Oblak is set to be out of contract in June 2023. The Slovenian goalkeeper is currently rated at €45 million.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper joined Los Rojiblancos from Benfica in 2014. He has since helped them to a La Liga title and a UEFA Europa League trophy, amongst other honors. Oblak has played 360 matches for Atletico thus far, conceding 275 goals and keeping a whopping 177 clean sheets.

Considering his skill set, there would be no shortage of suitors if Atletico Madrid do not or cannot extend his contract beyond June 2023.

#4 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) — €45 million

Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans is one of the most versatile central midfielders in the English Premier League. Tielemans is capable of dictating the tempo as a central midfielder, can push up to create goalscoring opportunities, and can intercept threatening passes playing a deeper role as well.

The Leicester man is currently valued at €45 million and could leave the Foxes for free at the end of his contract in June 2023.

Tielemans joined Leicester from Monaco in a €45 million deal in the summer of 2019. Tielemans has thus far featured in 166 games for the club across competitions, registering 25 goals and 25 assists. Given how integral Tielemans is to the team, the Foxes are likely to try their best to extend his stay beyond 2023.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) — €50 million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi is the only 30+ player on this list today. The seven-time Ballon d’Or owner may very well be on the wrong side of 30, but that has not stopped him from attaining an enviable €50 million price tag.

Messi, 35, joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The Argentine genius won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season, but his performances were hardly satisfactory. Messi scored only 11 goals for the Parisians in 34 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season, often cutting a frustrating figure in front of goal.

The former Barcelona man has bounced back remarkably in the 2022-23 season, producing admirable performances in almost every game. He has thus far taken part in 11 matches across competitions, pitching in with six goals and eight assists.

Messi’s current contract with PSG runs out in June 2023. However, there is an option for an additional year. If the Argentina skipper keeps up the good work, PSG are likely to consider extending Messi’s stay beyond 2023.

#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) — €60 million

Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford is one of the most beloved players at the club. The €60 million-rated English forward has been with the club all his life but could leave as a free agent if his contract is not renewed before June 2023.

A natural left winger, Rashford was promoted from Manchester United’s U18 side to the senior team in the summer of 2018 and has not looked back since. Over the course of his career, he has featured in 309 games for the Red Devils across competitions, recording 96 goals and 59 assists. He has won an FA Cup, a Europa League trophy, an EFL Cup, and an English Super Cup with United so far.

Rashford has not always been consistent for the Red Devils, but early signs have been promising this season. The Englishman has appeared in six Premier League games this season, popping up with three goals and two assists.

#1 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) — €65 million

Inter Milan center-back Milan Skriniar, one of the most sought-after defenders in the world, sees his contract expire in June 2023. Known for his enviable defensive acumen, skillset, and leadership ability, Skriniar is capable of adding value to almost any team in the world.

The 27-year-old defender, who is currently valued at €65 million, has been at the San Siro since joining Inter from Sampdoria for a €34 million fee in the summer of 2017. Skriniar has since featured in 224 games for the club across competitions, recording 11 goals and four assists. He has thus far won one Serie A title, one Italian Cup, and one Italian Super Cup with the Nerazzurri.

