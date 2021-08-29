5 most valuable Premier League teams right now

The English Premier League has witnessed a sea of change ever since its inception in 1992. The initial 22-team format was changed to the current 20-team format in 1995.

The advent of the new century saw the emergence of the so-called "top-four" clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The world also started to take notice and the immense popularity of Premier League clubs served as an added incentive for potential investors.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. The money he injected into the club helped them win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.

2003 was also the year that saw American businessman Malcolm Glazer accumulating shares at Manchester United. He had taken full ownership of the club by 2005.

Headlines were also made when the Sheikh Mansour-owned City Football Group bought Manchester City in 2008.

Money injected by investors is attracting top talents to the Premier League

The investment thus made by some of the world's top businessmen has brought more buying power to top Premier League clubs. With a willingness to bring more success to their clubs, the boards are investing heavily in top talent from around the world.

This further helps the teams gain more visibility and increases their chances of fighting for silverware, which is crucial in increasing their overall brand value.

The Premier League has traditionally been dominated by five or six teams. Those through their success at the top level have increased their overall value by attracting serious talent. In the list below, we are going to rank the five most valuable Premier League teams right now:

#5 Tottenham (£633m)

Tottenham have put onus on sustainable growth

Tottenham's current combined market value is around £633m. A number of high-profile players they have inside the dressing room contribute towards taking the overall value.

The club's owners will once again be sent a clear message next month.https://t.co/bTXSSXavLB — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) April 27, 2021

Star striker Harry Kane is the most precious commodity Daniel Levy's side have at the moment. A product of Tottenham's youth academy, Kane's current market value is around £108m.

Heung-min Son was yet another smart investment for the Lilywhites. Together with Kane, Son gives Tottenham an edge in attack.

Son's current market value is around £76m, almost thrice what it was when Tottenham signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Tottenham made a very wise move this summer when they roped in Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football. The Italian has made the Lilywhites invest in relatively young players such as Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.

These players already have high market values and can become even more expensive in the future.

#4 Liverpool (£798m)

Liverpool's scoring responsibilities rest with the trio of Salah-Mane-Firmino

Liverpool are yet another club that focuses more on value investment in the market rather than going on a buying spree. The current valuation of the Premier League giants is around £798m.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

The club have found a good goal scorer in the form of Egyptian Mohamed Salah. He is currently Liverpool's most expensive player with a market value of £90m.

His two other striking partners, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, add up another £121m between them. In defense, the Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's record signing, priced at £49m.

Klopp is also credited for the growth of Trent-Alexander Arnold, who after flourishing from the club's academy. The full-back has done wonders to raise his market value up to £67m, thus contributing hugley in increasing the club's market value.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith