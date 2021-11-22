5 most valuable Puma sponsored footballers right now (2021)

Puma is a brand famous for its unconventional design language. This uniqueness has made it part of the holy trinity of the sportswear giants alongside Nike and Adidas.

For a long time, Puma has enjoyed a massive and illustrious reputation across a variety of sports. International superstars such as Virat Kohli, Neymar and Usain Bolt have all been part of the design revolution that Puma has brought to the world.

The German brand are no strangers to the football industry either. Their sponsorship deals with some of the sport's greatest icons have brought them unparallelled success. From young prospects to undisputed legends of the game, Puma has maintained associations with some of the best in the sport.

On that note, let's take a quick look at 5 of the most valuable Puma sponsored footballers right now.

In August 2021, Puma announced their blockbuster signing of USMNT captain, Christian Pulisic.

The American, who plays in the Premier League for London-based club Chelsea, is one of the brand's most impressive poster-boys. He holds immense value for the brand considering the impact he has had on North American audiences.

Christian Pulisic was signed by Chelsea for an estimated £58 million deal from German club Borussia Dortmund. Despite struggling with several injuries since his big money move, he has made a considerable impact on this young Chelsea squad. He was an important part of Chelsea's Champions League winning team last season, scoring in the first leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid.

Pulisic currently wears the Puma Ultra 1.3 and is valued at a remarkable €50.00m.

25 year-old Frenchman Kingsley Coman has, for the longest time, enjoyed his reputation of being one of Europe's most highly rated youngsters. In September 2021, he announced a long-term sponsorship deal with German sportswear giant Puma. He also became the face of their famous "Only See Great" campaign.

Coman is currently one of the first names in Bayern Munich's starting lineup. The player's explosive ability to dribble past the opposition with speed makes him one of the German side's prized possessions.

The French winger is a serial winner in football. He scored the winning goal in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final to lead Bayern Munich to victory. He is also a six-time German champion with the Bavarian giants, a two-time French champion with PSG, and an Italian champion with Juventus.

He owns the Puma Ultra 1.3 boots and is valued at a cool €55.00m.

