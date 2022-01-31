5 most valuable Spain U-21 players - January 2022

One identifies Spain with silky possession-based football, which is effective and entertaining to watch. The Mediterranean country has been home to some of the most technically gifted footballers over the years. However, while the domestic league has giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Spanish talent is restricted to those within the country.

The next five names are all aged 21 or below but have already left a solid footprint on the footballing map. While they're yet to enter their primes and have a lot of growth and development left, these footballers already have high market value. All of these five players have become regulars despite being very young.

#5 Yeremy Pino - €30M

Yeremy Pino (left)

Yeremy Pino first burst onto the scene in the 2021 Europa League final win against Manchester United. Villarreal had acquired him as a teenager, and Pino wasn't yet a starter. But his performance against one of the biggest clubs on the planet showed his ability and talent.

Swift on the ball and with the ability to dribble, Pino is a natural winger. He looks to cut inside when available but can find teammates with accurate passes when required. Since that final, Pino has become a regular, which ended memorably for him as Villarreal won the cup.

Tactical Mustafa 🧊 @MustafaTactical And finally, Yeremy Pino is a massive talent , the runs he takes gives Villareal players a chance to take their breath and he covers a huge part of the field in counters. He is the biggest threat on United’s defense. #UELfinal And finally, Yeremy Pino is a massive talent , the runs he takes gives Villareal players a chance to take their breath and he covers a huge part of the field in counters. He is the biggest threat on United’s defense. #UELfinal https://t.co/QdA0Z0pB6u

Pino has mostly been deployed on the right-wing this season and has mostly been a starter. In 28 appearances so far this season, Pino has scored three goals and made four assists but will look to improve those numbers.

#4 Gavi - €40M

Gavi has a bright future ahead of him

Barcelona's 2021-22 has been a nightmare so far, with the side underperforming on a massive level. They sit in fifth position in the La Liga table and are out of all domestic cups. They were also demoted to the Europa League after getting eliminated in the group stages of the Champions League.

Despite this, the performances of their youngsters have been a shining light, and none has been better than that of Gavi. The Spanish teenager is only 17 but has already shown the ability to promote him to the first team. He has been influential and resembles the early days of iconic footballer Xavi in certain ways.

Gavi has great ball control and the ability to connect teammates with accurate passes. Several aspects of his game need furnishing, but Gavi has approximately started two-thirds of the games he has played so far.

Gavi has made 25 appearances for the club across all major competitions this season. He has contributed with one goal and three assists, but his major strength lies in his ability to keep midfield ticking.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh