5 most valuable squads in Euro 2020

We're just days away from Euro 2020 and with so many star-studded teams going into battle for continental supremacy, it's difficult to predict what's going to unfold over the next month or so. A raft of European national sides go into Euro 2020 boasting enough talent to fill two teams.

Some of the biggest and most high-profile stars in the top five leagues in Europe will strut their stuff at Euro 2020. So there's no doubt that the tournament is going to be a blockbuster event in the world of football.

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11

While the national sides battle it out on the big stage, the clubs will be focused on the summer transfer window. As a result, we're going to be hearing about the valuations of various players far too often over the next couple of months.

Transfer market value is a good measure of a player's potential, talent and long-term effectiveness. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most valuable squads at Euro 2020.

#5 Portugal - €872.5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Defending European champions Portugal have upgraded since their Euro 2016 triumph. They have a plethora of extremely talented individuals in their squad and are one of the teams that are forecast to have a long run at Euro 2020.

They have a squad that's valued at €872.5 million. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the most valuable player in the team. His transfer market valuation stands at €90 million. Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix's valuation is at €80 million. Premier League Player of the Year Ruben Dias is rated at €75 million.

Fernando Santos has a huge talent pool to tap into and it says a lot about a team when Cristiano Ronaldo is only their sixth most valuable player. The 36-year-old is rated at €45 million currently.

Seeing Ruben and KDB winning these awards. Let us remind ourselves what Bruno Fernandes did this season pic.twitter.com/W7c98TQ2QW — Brunö Fernansh (@BrunoFernanshh) June 7, 2021

#4 Spain - €906 million

Marcos Llorente of Spain

Spain have had rather underwhelming returns at major tournaments of late. After crashing out of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in the group stage, La Roja couldn't make it past the Round of 16 at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

But that's not a fair reflection of their talent. Spain have one of the strongest squads going into Euro 2020. Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is the player with the highest transfer market valuation presently. He is valued at €80 million.

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal, Manchester City holding midfielder Rodri and Barcelona youngster Pedri are all valued at €70 million. They have as many as 12 stars who have a valuation of more than €40 million. Koke, Ferran Torres and Pau Torres are all valued at €50 million or more.

Marcos Llorente- a natural defensive midfielder at Real Madrid. Became prolific with goals & assists as a number 8 for Atléti. Then filled in well at wing-back when Trippier was suspended. Now producing an excellent performance at right-back in a back 4 for Spain. What a player👏 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 4, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith