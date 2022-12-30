5 most valuable squads in the world at the end of 2022

European powerhouses are known for their deep pockets and an unquenchable thirst to improve their squads. Their incessant hunt for silverware paves the way for big-money moves across the year, and 2022 has been no exception. From plugging holes by bringing in essential players in the January transfer window to doing some much-needed renovations in the summer, teams have spent lavishly on their squads.

With hours left before the year turns, we will look at five teams who have created enviable squads, both in terms of valuation and star power. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five most valuable club football squads at the end of 2022:

Valuations via: Transfermarkt

#5 Chelsea — €849.5 million

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

With an impressive squad valuation of €849.5 million, Graham Potter’s Chelsea occupy the fifth place on our list. The Blues went through a tumultuous phase following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the UK sanctioning Roman Abramovich and forcing his hand to sell. The Todd Boehly-led consortium has taken over and has done fairly well to keep day-to-day operations as smooth as possible.

Potter’s Chelsea, who are eighth in the Premier League table after 15 matches, are yet to click into gear. However, there is more than enough firepower in the squad to enforce a turnaround.

Chelsea’s poster boy Mason Mount, with an estimated valuation of €75 million, is the most valuable player in their squad right now. Raheem Sterling, who joined the club from Manchester City in the summer, comes joint-second with €70 million. The €70million valuation is also shared by Kai Havertz and Reece James. Summer signing Wesley Fofana occupies the next slot with a €65 million price tag.

#4 Liverpool — €868 million

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have also been below their best this season, but they are still a notch above Chelsea both in the Premier League rankings and in squad valuation. Valued at €868 million, sixth-placed Liverpool are the second-most valuable team in the English Premier League.

The Reds recently confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. However, since he can only be registered after the transfer window opens in January, his valuation has not been considered.

Last season’s Premier League Golden Boot (23 goals) and Playmaker Award (13 assists) winner Mohamed Salah is the most valuable player at Liverpool. The Egyptian carries a price tag of €80 million. Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupy the next two positions, with estimated valuations of €75 million and €70 million respectively.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain — €914.55 million

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The only unbeaten team of the 2022-23 season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have the most valuable squad in France. The defending French champions and current Ligue 1 leaders have a staggering €914.55 million valuation.

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot-winning (eight goals in seven games) forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world right now. The former Monaco man, who has scored 13 times in 14 Ligue 1 games this season, has an estimated market value of €180 million.

Neymar, who saw the fifth red card of his PSG career in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on 28 December, is currently their second-most valuable player. The 30-year-old Brazilian is currently valued at €75 million. Defenders Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi are the joint-third-most valuable players, with both defenders carrying a tag of €70 million.

Newly-minted FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is valued at €50 million.

#2 Bayern Munich — €933.7 million

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

German juggernauts Bayern Munich possess the second-most valuable squad in the world. The 2020 UEFA Champions League winners’ current squad carries a valuation of €933.7 million.

Bayern Munich’s electrifying 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala is their most valuable player. The Germany international, who dazzled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has an estimated price tag of €100 million. His compatriot, Joshua Kimmich, is the second-most valuable player on the team. The right-back-turned-defensive-midfielder market value stands at €80 million.

Leroy Sane, Mattijs de Ligt, and Alphonso Davies share the third spot, with all three players rated at a handsome €70 million.

#1 Manchester City — €1.11 billion

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

The only team in the world to cross the hallowed €1 billion mark, defending Premier League champions Manchester City have the most expensive squad in club football right now. Pep Guardiola’s team currently carry an eye-popping €1.11 billion price tag.

Record-breaking forward Erling Haaland is currently the second-most valuable player in the world. The Norwegian, who has become the quickest to 20 Premier League goals (14 games), has a market value of €170 million, €10 million less than Mbappe.

Phil Foden is the second-most expensive player in City’s ranks, with the Englishman currently valued at €110 million. Midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Rodri are the joint-third most valuable players, with each player valued at a cool €80 million.

