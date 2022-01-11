5 most valuable teams in world football right now (2022)

In today's world of inflated market valuations and big-money transfer deals, players are bought and sold for tens and hundreds of millions on a regular basis. Some of Europe's most successful clubs are also some of the richest in the world.

Their financial clout allows them to lure the best players in the world. They get to perform quick fixes on their squad and every transfer window is an opportunity to further bolster their squad. Some of the European giants shell out in excess of €100 million every summer to bring in reinforcements to their side.

Market valuations of players who perform well at the top level are usually very high. Of course, there are a number of variables involved. For example, a player's valuation will depend on his age, the number of years remaining in his current contract and the position he plays in.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable teams in football right now.

#5 Liverpool - €861 million

Liverpool are one of the most exciting sides in football right now. Jurgen Klopp has transformed the Reds into one of the most dominant units in Europe. In addition to being one of the best football coaches in the world, Klopp also has a great eye for talent.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have recruited responsibly. They haven't broken the bank regularly to sign the most high-profile players. The Reds have looked to sign players who can give them value for money.

They signed players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson etc. It speaks volumes of Klopp's ability to develop players when a player like Robertson, who was bought for €8 million in 2017, is now valued at €65 million.

Liverpool have the fifth most valuable team in the world, with a combined valuation of €861 million.

#4 Manchester United - €865 million

One of the main reasons why Manchester United receive the kind of heat they do is the sheer talent on their payroll that they're failing to make the most out of. Manchester United have some incredible players in their squad.

They have world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and David de Gea to name a few. They showed a lot of promise in the 2020-21 season but they are in disarray right now.

The Red Devils have one of the most valuable teams in Europe and their players have a combined market valuation of €865 million.

FIVE @FIVEUK 🤑 Following the sale of Ferran Torres, Manchester United now have the most expensive squad in the world!



Man City's sale of the Spanish forward brings their squad total to £800m, with Man United sitting at £801m. [ESPN FC]

